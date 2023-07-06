Brooke Sanders

The Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long presents Citrus High School graduating senior Brooke Sanders with the Rotary Fairman Trust Scholarship of $5,000.

The Rotary Club of Inverness recently presented student scholarships to some very deserving Citrus High graduating seniors and community grants to some area nonprofits in its efforts to give back to the local community.

At the recent Senior Awards Night at Citrus High School, Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long presented the $5,000 Rotary Fairman Trust Scholarship to Brooke Sanders.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Darla Edwards

The Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long presents Citrus High School graduating senior Darla Edwards with a scholarship of $1,500.
Shaun Jonaitis

The Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long presents Citrus High School graduating senior Shaun Jonaitis with a scholarship of $1,500.
Emma Seal

The Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long presents Citrus High School graduating senior Emma Seal with a scholarship of $1,500.
Nonprofits

The Rotary Club of Inverness recently awarded a total of $6,500 to area nonprofits as part of the club’s community grants initiative. Shown at the presentation are nonprofit recipients Erin Carney of the Community Food Bank, Kim Rossman from the Inverness Lions, Barbara Sprague of the Community Food Bank, Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long, club grant chair John Marmish, Christina Reed from Blessings and Barbara Branch from Key Training Center.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.