The Rotary Club of Inverness recently awarded a total of $6,500 to area nonprofits as part of the club’s community grants initiative. Shown at the presentation are nonprofit recipients Erin Carney of the Community Food Bank, Kim Rossman from the Inverness Lions, Barbara Sprague of the Community Food Bank, Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long, club grant chair John Marmish, Christina Reed from Blessings and Barbara Branch from Key Training Center.
The Rotary Club of Inverness recently presented student scholarships to some very deserving Citrus High graduating seniors and community grants to some area nonprofits in its efforts to give back to the local community.
At the recent Senior Awards Night at Citrus High School, Rotary Club of Inverness president Sally Long presented the $5,000 Rotary Fairman Trust Scholarship to Brooke Sanders.
Three other students, Darla Edwards, Shaun Jonaitis and Emma Seal, each received $1,500 scholarships to pursue their higher educations.
All four students were noted for their academic excellence, their community service hours and for giving back to their school community through leadership roles in sports, clubs and other activities benefiting their school community.
“These students embody the tenet of Rotary, 'Service Above Self,'” said Long.
In presenting community grants at a recent luncheon meeting of the Rotary Club of Inverness, grant committee chair John Marmish announced the nonprofit recipients of a combined total of $6,500 in disbursements.
These recipients include Blessings, the Community Food Bank, Key Training Center, Lions Club and Relief Share. Marmish noted the strengthening of our community and world through the efforts of these worthy nonprofits.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of Inverness, go online to invernessflrotary.org or search “Rotary Club of Inverness” on Facebook.
