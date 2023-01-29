Administration
212 W. Main Street
Inverness, FL 34450
352-726-2611
Eric Williams
City Manager
352-726-2611, ext. 1002
cell 352-400-9944
Susan Jackson
City Clerk
352-726-2611, ext. 1007
cell 352-560-1063
Tina Williams
HR Coordinator
352-726-2611, ext. 1001
cell 352-560-1066
Joey Johnston
IT Director
352-726-2611, ext. 1005
cell 352-560-1060
Collette Schwomeyer
Administrative Assistant
352-726-2611, ext. 1002
Richard LaCondre
Finance Director
352-726-2611, ext. 1208
Paula Carnevale
Assistant Director
of Finance
352-726-2611, ext. 1207
Stacey Iddings
Accounts Payable
352-726-2611, 1206
Greg Rice
Community
Development Director
352-726-2611, ext. 1103
Debra Schramm
Development
Review Coordinator
352-726-2611, ext. 1404
Zachary Daniel
Planner 1
352-726-2611, ext. 1106
Jimmy Strickland
Building Official
352-726-2611, ext. 1102
Parks & Recreation
Whispering Pines Park
1700 Forest Dr.
352-726-3913
Woody Worley
Director of Parks
and Recreation
352-726-2611, ext. 1321
Betty Pleacher
Assistant Director
of Parks and Recreation
352-726-2611, ext. 1801
Inverness Visitor Center
212 W. Main St.
Inverness
352-341-7820
Kristi Brown
Admin. Assistant
Parks & Rec.
352-726-2611, ext. 1312
Travis Brown
Event Specialist
352-726-2611, ext. 1303
Robert Bessler
Fire Chief
105 S. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
352-341-7845
Cory Dilmore
Public Works Director
352-726-2611, ext. 1502
Robert Pell
Public Works
Assistant Director
352-726-2611, ext. 1503
Angela Lazo
Staff Assistant
352-726-2611, ext. 1401
Roads and Streets
Emergency – Public Works
After hours
352-422-1422
Water and Sewer Lines
Emergency – Utilities
After hours
352-201-1764
City Council
212 W. Main St., Inverness
352-726-2611, ext. 1007
Mayor
Bob Plaisted
Crystal Lizanich
Seat 1
Jacquie Hepfer
Seat 2
Gene Davis
Seat 3
Cabot McBride
Seat 4
Linda Bega
Seat 5
