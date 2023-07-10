Inverness Elks 2522 donates to boy scouts

The Inverness Elks Lodge 2522 Bingo Committee personnel in attendance for the presentation, from left are: Tom Richards, Jack Trafalski, John Colasanti, Tim Hughes, Steve Epple of Boy Scout Troop 302 and Carl Gutekunst.

 Special to The Chronicle

In May, the Inverness Elks Lodge 2522 Bingo Committee presented a check to the Inverness Boy Scouts Troop 302 in the amount of $500. Steve Epple, who is the Scoutmaster for Troop 302, received the check on behalf of the troop.

The Mission of the Boy Scouts of America is to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetimes by instilling in them the values of the Scout Oath and Law. The Troop is involved with helping the Community whenever they receive a request.

