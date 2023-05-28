Those who have homes and business that are vulnerable to the impact of severe weather often are not prepared in relation to insurance coverage. There are those who either do not have any coverage, or do not have enough coverage. They expect FEMA to come in and write a check to rebuild however this is not the case. FEMA may only provide temporary assistance but they do not replace your home, business or lost contents.
So with that in mind, now is the time to have that discussion. When is the last time you looked at what your insurance covers? If your homes value went up and you did not increase insurance coverage, you could be at a shortfall. What about room and contents? Do you have enough coverage for what you own? Insurance can be complicated so call your agent and ask the important questions.
Let’s say you get a quote for insurance and the total is out of your ability to pay. Then flip the question and ask “what can I afford?” Insurance companies may offer customized plans for what you can afford to pay per month or year. Maybe you can cover just the contents. Some insurance is better than no insurance.
Did you know that if your home is damaged and the value of repair is over 50 percent of the structure, you have to rebuild or bring it up to current code? Most people do not know that. They may have enough insurance to repair the damage but not to cover the increased cost of ‘building to current code.’ Again, ask your insurance agent.
And one final note. General insurance policies may not cover flooding. You may not even live near the coast to be subject to storm surge. You may live in a ‘bowl.’ That means that the topography around your home allows rain water from the surrounding area to flow around your home. Not sure what the elevation is of your home? Visit https://gis.citrusbocc.com/ for more information.
