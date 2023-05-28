Insurance - Are you really covered? pic

Those who have homes and business that are vulnerable to the impact of severe weather often are not prepared in relation to insurance coverage. There are those who either do not have any coverage, or do not have enough coverage. They expect FEMA to come in and write a check to rebuild however this is not the case. FEMA may only provide temporary assistance but they do not replace your home, business or lost contents.

So with that in mind, now is the time to have that discussion. When is the last time you looked at what your insurance covers? If your homes value went up and you did not increase insurance coverage, you could be at a shortfall. What about room and contents? Do you have enough coverage for what you own? Insurance can be complicated so call your agent and ask the important questions.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.