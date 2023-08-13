It’s normal for your heart rate to speed up during physical activity and slow down while resting. It’s also good for your heart, which is why regular cardiovascular exercise is so important to overall health. But if you are feeling fatigued or short of breath when you are not exercising, or experience a flutter in your chest, neck, or shoulder pain, it could be a sign that something is not right with your heart – it could be a sign of arrhythmia.
An arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, is a problem with the rate or rhythm of your heartbeat. Your heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular rhythm. This occurs when the electrical impulses to the heart stray from their normal sequence and can range from being harmless to life-threatening. Which is why if you are experiencing symptoms, you need to see your doctor.
The bad news is that, if not treated, arrhythmias can damage the heart, brain, or other organs. This can lead to life-threatening stroke, heart failure, or cardiac arrest.
The good news is that arrhythmias are treatable with medicine or procedures to control irregular rhythms. Here in Citrus County, the Electrophysiology (EP) Lab at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital offers the latest technologies in the management of heart rhythm problems – and most of the procedures will send you home, already feeling better, the same day.
“The electrophysiology services were introduced at Citrus Hospital 3.5 years ago after it was realized that there was a huge community need for management of heart rhythm problems,” said Dr. Satish Goel, board certified cardiologist with Citrus Cardiology Consultants.
Dr. Goel performs not only preventative and general cardiology, but also comprehensive electrophysiology studies and device implantations from the cardiac catheterization labs (cath lab) at Citrus Hospital. A large new lab recently opened there, bringing even more state-of-the-art technology to the community.
Goel also brings the ability to treat cardiac arrhythmias through a minimally invasive procedure called cardiac ablation, thus reducing and often eliminating the need for patients to take blood thinners.
“When the program first started here, we were primarily implanting permanent pacemakers, which help the body regulate heart rhythms,” said Alicia Allen, RRT, director of the Cath Lab and EP at HCA Florida Citrus Hospital. “From there, we grew into EP studies and other treatments.”
EP is the medical study of the electrical activity of the heart. An EP study is a minimally invasive diagnostic procedure in which a catheter is used to record the heart’s electrical signals. Using this and imaging methods, experts can diagnose the type of irregular heartbeat (there are many) and determine the best treatment plan.
Treatments to correct arrhythmia range from medication and lifestyle changes to defibrillation, surgical interventions such as defibrillator or pacemaker insertion and ablation therapies.
Ablation therapy uses minimally invasive catheters to burn (radiofrequency ablation) or freeze (cryoablation) off abnormal electrical tissue in the heart that triggers erratic rhythms. Goel and his team perform such a procedure, along with other therapies, in the cath lab. Citrus Hospital also provides a high-intensity focused ultrasound ablation for certain patients.
“We’ve introduced the latest technologies in management of heart rhythm problems, which include the latest ablation techniques, 3D mapping, and intracardiac echos,” said Goel. “We have rapidly expanded our services in this area and performed over 400 electrophysiology procedures in the last year.”
Although the lab itself operates Monday through Friday, cath lab staff are on call for emergency patients. Heart attack patients can often benefit from EP treatment, which can reduce the amount of damage to the heart and improve recovery. The Citrus Hospital Heart and Vascular Center submits data to the National Cardiovascular Data Registry to help improve quality of care for patients throughout the country.
“Every minute of a heart attack means damage to the heart. Now it’s all tracked by the database. Everyone from the ER staff to the cath lab call team can be ready at a moment’s notice and have all the information, including best practices, at hand,” said Allen. “The sooner we intervene, the better the quality of life for the patient.”
Convenience for the patients is another big benefit of the EP Lap, said Allen.
“This is the only lab of its kind in this community,” she added. “A patient can come in, have their procedure can go home same day, feeling a lot better. It’s nice to be close to home – it’s where you’re comfortable and know your landscape.”
Both Goel and Allen credit the skill and professionalism of the EP Lab staff for their success.
“We have a very experienced and compassionate team of providers which results in good outcomes and a pleasant experience during a patient’s hospital stay. Most patients can go home the same day and recover quickly,” said Goel.
“Pretty much all of us have been out grocery shopping and have patients see us in our scrubs,” said Allen. “They’ll say, ‘oh I had such a good experience with you.’ People trust coming to Citrus Hospital; they know they are going to get good care, close to home.
Being able to see a patient enter the lab in the morning and go home that afternoon after a successful procedure is one of the most satisfying aspects of the job, said Allen.
“We see everything full circle,” she said. “We bring the people of the community into our hospital, perform a highly advanced procedure, and send them home, most times the same day. We are restoring the patient’s quality of life and we’re equaling what other, larger hospitals are doing anywhere else.
“I think we all just feel like because this area is doing nothing but growing and the hospital growing along with it,” she added. “It feels good to be in this place, at this time.”
