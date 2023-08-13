Innovation in Healthcare - EP Lab

It’s normal for your heart rate to speed up during physical activity and slow down while resting. It’s also good for your heart, which is why regular cardiovascular exercise is so important to overall health. But if you are feeling fatigued or short of breath when you are not exercising, or experience a flutter in your chest, neck, or shoulder pain, it could be a sign that something is not right with your heart – it could be a sign of arrhythmia.

An arrhythmia, or irregular heartbeat, is a problem with the rate or rhythm of your heartbeat. Your heart may beat too quickly, too slowly, or with an irregular rhythm. This occurs when the electrical impulses to the heart stray from their normal sequence and can range from being harmless to life-threatening. Which is why if you are experiencing symptoms, you need to see your doctor.

