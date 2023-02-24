Senior Friends for Life to meet
Senior Friends for Life will meet at 11:30 a.m. on March 8 at Inverness Golf and Country Club, 3150 S. Country Club Drive, Inverness. They will order from the menu for lunch to be served at noon.
The restaurant tour will take them to BubbaQue's BBQ next, 631 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River. For reservations, call Janet at 352-210-3601.
Visitors are always welcome. Reservation for lunch must be in by March 1. For more information, call Nancy at 352-563-5732 or Pat at 352-795-5822.
MOPH offers two high school scholarships
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart is pleased to announce two scholarship opportunities for local graduating high school seniors.
Chapter 776’s College of Central Florida (CF) Endowed Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted or currently enrolled as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at CF for academic year 2023-24.
Chapter 776’s Sgt. Dennis J. Flanagan Memorial Scholarship awards $1,500 to a graduating senior accepted as a full-time student (12 or more semester credit hours) at any accredited U.S. college for academic year 2023-24.
The Chapter 776 scholarship information and application can be obtained at www.citruspurpleheart.org, by contacting your school guidance department, or emailing info@citruspurpleheart.org or calling 352-382-3847.
Chapter 776 must receive scholarship applications no later than 5 p.m. March 15.
Become champion with Meals on Wheels
The Meals on Wheels program is holding a "Community Champions" Campaign from March 20-24 looking for community members to help raise awareness about senior hunger in Citrus County.
They would like to invite leaders in the community to help bring attention to the needs of seniors by volunteering to assist in delivery of Meals on Wheels during "Community Champions Week" as part of a national campaign.
Delivery sites to choose from: Hernando Area Senior Program, 2415 N. Florida Ave., Hernando; West Citrus Community Center, 8940 W. Veterans Drive, Homosassa; Central Citrus Community Center, 2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Lecanto; and East Citrus Community Center, 9907 E. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy., Inverness.
As a Community Champion volunteer, you may ride with the regular Meals on Wheels driver if space allows. You may also follow behind in your own vehicle if you prefer. If you are not able to commit to the entire two hours, we suggest following behind in your own vehicle and notify the driver if you have to leave.
Volunteers should arrive at the center between 10 and 10:15 a.m. to meet the route driver and be briefed on the delivery process.
Drivers leave the site at approximately 10:30 a.m. to start their route. Routes typically take approximately two hours.
On each route, volunteers accompany experienced Meals on Wheels drivers to deliver meals to clients. To volunteer, call 352-527-5975.
Citrus Writers meet Wednesdays
Citrus Writers have changed the meeting day to the second Wednesday on the month. The next meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Hope Evangelical Lutheran Church, 9424 N. Citrus Springs Blvd., Citrus Springs.
They are open to membership from neighboring counties. Ask about their upcoming book fair. For more information, email Paula J. Braley@gmail.com or citruswriters@gmail.com. Visit at Facebook/citruswriters or facebook.com/groups/438782181655876.
Health & Safety Fair set for Inverness
The Department of Health in Citrus County (DOH-Citrus) and the City of Inverness will host the second Child Health & Safety Fair from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 11, at the Depot Pavilion, 286 N. Apopka Ave., Inverness.
The event is free and open to the public. It is geared toward families with children ages 5 to 12 and will feature exhibits and activities including cyber security, pool safety, bicycle helmet fittings, safe sleep, fire safety, vision screenings, nutrition education and more.
For more information about DOH-Citrus, go to CitrusCountyHealth.org or follow @FLHealthCitrus on Twitter.
