New York Club plans luncheon
The New York Club of Citrus County will hold its March luncheon beginning at noon on Tuesday, March 21, at the American Legion Post 155, 6585 W. Gulf to Lake Highway, Crystal River.
The menu will be corned beef and cabbage with all the trimmings or meatloaf with mashed potatoes and gravy with vegetables. Both served with house salad and rolls or grilled chicken caesar salad served with rolls. Coffee, tea and iced tea with creme de mint parfait for dessert.
The cost is $18 per person, tax and tip included. Drinks available from the bar. Deadline to RSVP is Saturday, March 11.
The speaker will be John Clardy, board certified elder law attorney from The Clardy Law Firm.
To RSVP or for more information, call Veronica at 352-445-1997.
Rotary Club opens community grant process
The Rotary Club of Inverness and its 501(c)3 charitable foundation support local initiatives to make our community safer, healthier and happier, working through service projects and community grants.
The grant cycle is now open, with applications available through the club’s website. Grant requests must fall within the club’s three strategic focus areas: empowering the success of youths, feeding the hungry and housing the homeless.
This is a competitive grant process, and it’s expected that $5,000 will be available. Applications will be evaluated based on fit with one of the three strategic focus areas, demonstrated need, expected outcome and adherence to the required process.
The application form is on the club’s website: invernessflrotary.org. The link to the PDF application document is embedded in the story about the grants, on the home page.
Print and complete the application; include any supporting information. Submittals must be postmarked no later than April 1. The club expects to make the funding decision no later than May 2, and intends to present checks soon thereafter.
Mail two copies of the completed grant application and any supporting documents to: Grants Administration, Rotary Club of Inverness, P.O. Box 1317, Inverness, FL 34451-1317.
VFW post plans barbecue lunch
VFW Post 7122 in Floral City will be having barbecue lunch from noon until they run out on Saturday, March 4, at the post, 8191 S. Florida Ave., Floral City.
The barbecue chicken is $12, or barbecue pork ribs are $15. Stop by on your way to or from the Strawberry Festival. For more information, call 352-637-0100.
Purple Heart chapter to meet
Aaron A. Weaver Chapter 776 Military Order of the Purple Heart (MOPH) will conduct its bimonthly meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, at the Citrus County Building Alliance, 1196 S. Lecanto Highway, Lecanto, located approximately a half mile south of State Road 44 on the west side of County Road 491.
Officers for 2023-24 will be installed during the meeting and are urged to be present.
All combat wounded veterans, as well as parents, lineal descendants, spouses and siblings of living or deceased Purple Heart recipients are cordially invited to attend the meeting and to become a Chapter 776 member.
To learn more, visit the website at citruspurpleheart.org, the Chapter 776 Facebook page or call 352-382-3847.
Learn about bees at garden club
The Homosassa River Garden Club welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St.
On Monday, March 20, the club will have a free program, “Bees,” with speaker Peter Perge beginning at 10 a.m. with social time (coffee and treats) beginning at 9:30 a.m.
For more information, visit the website at https://homosassarivergardenclub.wordpress.com or call 630-269-1096.
