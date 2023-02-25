Woman’s Club to hold lunch bunch
The Woman’s Club of Beverly Hills is holding a Lunch Bunch at noon Thursday, March 16, at the Loft, 10131 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
Come join and meet the members of the club. For more information, call Nanci at 203-915-7407.
Join UF/IFAS Citrus for Let’s Walk Florida
Let’s Walk, Florida! is a statewide, virtual healthy lifestyle education program and physical activity challenge. The goal is to build a community where healthy eating and an active lifestyle become lifetime habits.
Top performers will also compete for prizes at the county level. All participants who complete the program will receive a certificate and medal.
During this six-week program, every week they will meet as a group at a different county park around Citrus County. Program registration is $15 and will begin on March 22.
This program is open to individuals, families and organized teams. For more information about this program and to register, go to LWF.ifas.ufl.edu/lwf.
For more information, contact Stephanie Clamer McMinds or Crysta Reaves at 352-527-5700 or sclamer@ufl.edu.
LHSAA tournament coming up
The ninth annual Lecanto High School Alumni Association (LHSAA) Fishing Tournament to raise scholarship funds for graduates of Lecanto High School attending a college, university or trade and technical school in the state of Florida will be held Saturday, March 11.
The tournament is held in partnership with the Citrus County Education Foundation and all proceeds from the entry fee will benefit the LHSAA Annual Scholarship fund.
The tournament weigh-in closes at 4 p.m. sharp day-of. A Captains Meeting will be held on Friday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
The weigh-in event and captains meeting will be held at Copp Winery & Brewery, located at 7855 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway, Crystal River.
The entry fee is $125 per two-person team, $25 per additional person up to four persons per boat/team.
The tournament prizes include top three places in the Trout category, top two in the Red Fish category, and top Redfish Most Spots category. Entry forms and rules may be found at lhsalumniassociation.com. For more information, contact Mark Hammer at 352-302-6551.
Wildlife Club will gather Feb. 28
Learn all about the beautiful monarch butterfly at the Wildlife Club meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Nature Coast Unitarian Universalists (NCUU) fellowship hall, 7633 N. Florida Ave., Citrus Springs.
The guest speaker will be Anita Camacho, president and founder of Tampa Bay Butterfly Foundation and North American Butterfly Association Tampa Bay chapter.
The doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for many free wildlife handouts and information and light refreshments. There will be a door prize, raffles, and a 50/50 drawing held to benefit the NCUU.
Wildlife Club meetings are always free, and all are welcome. The presentation will begin at 7 p.m.
For more information, contact Brenda L. Roberts, president and founder of the Wildlife Club, at 352-746-2384.
Crystal River Woman’s Club to do sale
Crystal River Woman’s Club will have a Trash and Treasure Sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the clubhouse, 320 N. Citrus Ave., Crystal River.
Furniture, household, knick-knacks, linens, craft items, holiday, books, toys, gently used clothing, purses, and shoes, jewelry and more will be available.
Democratic Women's Club to meet
The Democratic Women's Club of Citrus County monthly meeting will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Lakes Region Library, 1511 Druid Road, Inverness.
Join fellow Citrus County Democrats for the monthly meeting. The guest speaker will be Sandra "Sam" Himmel, Citrus County Schools Superintendent. A short business meeting will follow.
All registered Democrats are welcome. To RSVP, go online to citruswomendems.org/upcoming-events.
