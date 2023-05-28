Police, Fire, Medical Emergencies: 9-1-1
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Administration: 352-726-4488
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office, Emergency Management:
Director – Christopher Evan 352-249-2703
Coordinator / CERT Program – Lane Schneider 352-249-2704
Special Needs and Alert Citrus Registration – Amanda Spellicy 352-249-2753
Lecanto Government Building: 352-527-5200
Citrus County Health Department: 352-527-0068
Citrus County Public Works: 352-527-5477
Citrus County Animal Services/Shelter: 352-746-8400
Citrus County Solid Waste: 352-527-7670
Citrus County School Board: 352-726-1931
Citrus County Flood Management Specialist: 352-527-5264
Nature Coast Volunteer Center: 352-527-5959
City of Inverness Administration: 352-726-2611
City of Inverness Public Works: 352-726-2321
City of Crystal River Administration: 352-795-4216 x301
City of Crystal River Public Works: 352-795-6149
Florida Highway Patrol: 1-866-369-4613
Florida Fish & Wildlife Conservation Commission: 1-888-404-3922
American Red Cross (Citrus County Chapter): 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767)
Salvation Army (Citrus County): 352-513-4985
United Way of Citrus County: 352-795-5483
Duke Energy, Florida – (to report outages) 1-800-228-8485
SECO Energy- (to report outages): 1-800-732-6141
Withlacoochee River Electric Company: 352-567-5133
Emergency Management Information Line 352-249–2775
