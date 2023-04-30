As the volunteer coordinator for HPH Hospice, a Chapters Health System affiliate in Citrus County, I occasionally sit with patients when a volunteer is not available. Listening to their stories and looking at their pictures is meaningful to us both.
Sometimes I will sit with a patient who is sleeping, and I watch over them while their loved one takes care of appointments and other errands they have. Upon returning, I see the gratitude in their eyes, thanking me for being there. There is nothing better than knowing, that even for a little while, I have helped.
When someone is diagnosed with a disease that shortens their life, friends are there, supporting them, visiting, or calling regularly. However, many times as a disease progresses, people stop coming by or calling because they don’t know what to say or do, so they simply stop.
As a volunteer you can provide a special bond of companionship for patients and may help relieve the stress and lack of control they feel.
As a volunteer for hospice, you provide respite or companionship to a patient. Some can communicate and the company you provide brings them joy. Playing a game, working on a puzzle, watching TV or reading a book eases their day. HPH Hospice helped me with my mother and from the first day, I felt as though a huge weight had been lifted. I was not alone. You too can lift the burden from a family going through a difficult time.
If you ever thought about writing on your life, telling your own story, you should start now while your memories are relatively clear. Everyone has a story to tell. I remember the story about how my mother and father met and even though they are no longer with me, they live in my heart.
You can and should write down the memories of your childhood, places you’ve been, things you have done, and people you have met. If you don’t, your story leaves when you do. In the future, a class will be formed to help you get started. If you are interested, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
Until next time, take care, stay well and think about volunteering!
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Katie is married with three children, five grandchildren and has lived in Citrus County for 32 years. She is available for speaking engagements. Katie may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
