As the volunteer coordinator for HPH Hospice, a Chapters Health System affiliate in Citrus County, I occasionally sit with patients when a volunteer is not available. Listening to their stories and looking at their pictures is meaningful to us both.

Sometimes I will sit with a patient who is sleeping, and I watch over them while their loved one takes care of appointments and other errands they have. Upon returning, I see the gratitude in their eyes, thanking me for being there. There is nothing better than knowing, that even for a little while, I have helped.

