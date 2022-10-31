I just did something. I looked up the definition of time and this is what was written. “Time is the indefinite continued progress of existence and events in the past, present and future regarded as a whole.”
This definition sure makes time seem to be more important than ever and I believe it. Time spent with friends and family, time spent volunteering, time taking care of those who need help, time working, playing, laughing, crying, no matter the time, it should be well spent. If not, it’s time wasted and no one can afford to waste time these days.
Even if you’re feeling down about something that has happened in your life, you never know how blessed you are until you have seen someone who has not been as fortunate. Life should be about being thankful for what you have and not being upset about what you don’t. Thanksgiving is a time to look back on your life and be thankful for even the smallest of things.
Take this time to invite a friend or a neighbor who may be alone during the holiday season to your home to share a meal. If they are unable to come to you, make a plate and take it to them and sit for a while and talk. You may be surprised at the way you can change the life of someone because you took a moment to share your time with them.
You can share your time with one of our patients at HPH Hospice. If you’re interested in becoming a volunteer, call today at 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org. “If you’re lost, you can look and you will find me, time after time. If you fall, I will catch you, I will be waiting, time after time.” – Cyndi Lauper
Join the HPH Hospice family for Lights of Remembrance Tree and Candle Lighting which celebrates those we love on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m. at the Citrus Hospice House. For every $25 gift, a symbolic light will shine in honor of a cherished loved one.
This ceremony will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly. For more information on this specific event, please call 813-871-8444.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, from 1-2 p.m., Sarah Elyaman, elder law attorney of Absolute Law, will present information on wills, trusts, durable power of attorney and health care surrogates, their importance and whether or not you need them.
All events are open to the public and are held at HPH Hospice at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Hwy in Lecanto. Reservations are requested. Call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org to RSVP or for more information.
Until next time, take care, stay well and remember to find a way to share your time.
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She may be reached at lucass@chapters health.org or call 352-359-8373.
