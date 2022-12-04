It is December. The year is ending and like every year before, I give special observance to Dec. 7.
I think of the terrible loss of life at Pearl Harbor. Men and women both military and civilians needlessly lost their lives that day in 1941. The wreckage of the USS Arizona serves as a reminder to all the sacrifices that were made.
Very few remain today who went on to serve in World War II. Please take a few minutes and pay tribute to all men and women of the military past and present, for it is they who protect our freedom.
HPH Hospice honors our veteran and first responder patients with private ceremonies through the Chapters Health Valor Program. In this ceremony, they receive a beautiful valor pin, coin and certificate with their branch of service. They are also presented with a beautiful valor quilt constructed with love from our crafter volunteers, members of the Crafty Quilters.
If you are interested in being a volunteer with our Valor program or providing companionship for one of our patients, please call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
As an essential part of your community, HPH Hospice wants to be a valuable resource and hopes to engage you by providing various presentations and events that may be of interest to you.
Join the HPH Hospice family for Lights of Remembrance Tree and Candle Lighting which celebrates those we love on Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 6-7 p.m. at the Citrus Hospice House. For every $25 gift, a symbolic light will shine in honor of a cherished loved one. This ceremony will be held outdoors, please dress accordingly. For more information on this specific event please call 813-871-8444.
On Dec. 15, HPH Hospice joins Diamond Ridge Health & Rehab, Mederi Caretenders and Rosecastle of Citrus Assisted Living and Memory Care providing a Christmas Workshop for kids with starting at 5:30 p.m. Get pictures with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make crafts, and enjoy festive refreshments and more! RSVP to Melanie at 352-400-6301. Diamond Ridge is at 2730 W. Marc Knighton Court in Lecanto.
January will be here soon with The Five Wishes presentation, an advance directive that informs your family of your healthcare wishes should you become seriously ill and unable to speak for yourself. This will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10-11 a.m.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1-2 p.m., Sarah Elyaman, elder law attorney of Absolute Law, will present information on wills, trusts, durable power of attorney and health care surrogates, their importance and whether or not you need them.
All events are open to the public and are held at HPH Hospice at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto. Reservations are requested. Call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org to RSVP or for more information.
Best wishes for a happy and safe holiday season! Until next year, take care, stay well and remember to thank a veteran.
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
