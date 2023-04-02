April Fool’s Day has come and gone, and the time has come to get serious about important information you should consider: Advance Care Planning.
What would happen if you were suddenly incapacitated due to an accident or severe illness and unable to make your own health care decisions? Making decisions in a crisis is difficult at best, so wouldn’t it be better is there was documented proof of the choices you made, so no one is burdened with trying to figure out what you want? Advance care planning can help.
Advance directives are legal documents that provide documentation about your health choices if you are unable to speak for yourself. In Florida, there are three: a Designation of Health Care Surrogate, a Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care, and a Living Will. These documents allow you to plan ahead by sharing your health care choices with your medical team and your loved ones.
Designation of a Health Care Surrogate identifies who you trust to receive information and make health care decisions for you. A Durable Power of Attorney for Health Care is in fact a legal document designating an attorney to make health care decisions for you. A Living Will is a legal document used to convey your end-of-life wishes that life-prolonging procedures would not be used “allow a natural death.”
You may ask, what if my loved one didn’t pick a Health Care Surrogate or Durable Power of Attorney? Dr. Stewart Stein, Chapters Health System’s Vice President of Medical Services explains.
“The state proxy statutes come into play,” said Dr. Stein. “That would mean, in the state of Florida, your decisions makers would first be your spouse, then adult children, then siblings. For most of us, that would be fine. These people are close to us, they know what’s important to us and can make good decisions. But that may not always be the best choice based on each person’s personal beliefs. Identifying a Health Care Surrogate just avoids that complication.”
A Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) Order is not an advance directive. A DNR order alerts health care providers to not provide CPR in the event of a medical emergency. If you live in Florida part time you must have an order from both states in which you reside. Discuss this with your physician.
If you are interested in having a presenter for your organization talk what your family should know about your plans or other topics of interest, email lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
Until next time, take care, stay well and think about volunteering!
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Katie is married with three children, five grandchildren and has lived in Citrus County for 32 years. She is available for speaking engagements. Katie may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
