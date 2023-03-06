The year is moving at such a fast pace that we’re already in March waiting on St. Paddy to appear. We never know what tomorrow will bring and we should cherish these times together. As the saying goes, “yesterday is the past, tomorrow's the future and today is a gift.”

Remembering this, we should also think about those who are nearing the end of their life. They may be alone, or only have one caregiver who could use the help of someone like you. No one should be alone, and you could help by simply being there.

