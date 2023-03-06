The year is moving at such a fast pace that we’re already in March waiting on St. Paddy to appear. We never know what tomorrow will bring and we should cherish these times together. As the saying goes, “yesterday is the past, tomorrow's the future and today is a gift.”
Remembering this, we should also think about those who are nearing the end of their life. They may be alone, or only have one caregiver who could use the help of someone like you. No one should be alone, and you could help by simply being there.
Think about it. We all need a little help every now and then and you can give it. It doesn’t take much time and your time is appreciated so much by someone who needs the help and support. If you have an interest in volunteering with HPH Hospice, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org.
The amazing care team at HPH Hospice of Citrus County provides care to our patients who are nearing their final stages of life as well as caring for their family and caregivers with emotional and spiritual support.
As a hospice organization, durable equipment is provided when needed, like hospital beds, tray tables, oxygen and more. However, some patients and their families need extra help not related to their illness. This is where the Chapters Health Foundation comes in to support those patients that may need help with power bills, rent/mortgage payments or even food. If you would like to donate nonperishable items to our food bank or donate to our Chapters Health Foundation, call 352-359-8373.
If you or someone you love has a serious disease and has been determined they have six months or less to live, don’t wait. Call HPH Hospice and make an appointment to determine eligibility. The sooner you call, the sooner HPH Hospice can provide you and your loved one the help you need. You won’t be alone.
As an essential part of your community, HPH Hospice hopes to engage you by providing various presentations that may be of interest to you. If your organization would like a presenter for your meeting, call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org for more information. Topics include HPH Hospice information, balance and fall prevention, aging in place, what the family should know and more.
Until next time, take care and may the road always rise to meet you.
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Katie is married with three children, five grandchildren and has lived in Citrus County for 32 years. She is available for speaking engagements. Contact her at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
