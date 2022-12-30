Happy new year! It seems as though 2022 just began but here we are once again - new year with the future ahead.
Have you ever thought about becoming a volunteer? At Chapters Health System, our volunteers are an essential part of the care team providing companionship to our patients and allowing caregivers time to run errands or just have down-time for themselves.
Being a caregiver is a labor of love and, it’s not an easy task if one does it alone. Knowing a caring volunteer is with their loved one relieves some of the pressure. There are many ways volunteers can support patients and families. They can serve as a hospice house greeter or get involved in the Chapters Health Valor Program, which honors Veterans and First Responders.
HPH Hospice honors our veteran and first responder patients with private ceremonies where they receive a beautiful valor pin, coin and certificate with their branch of service. They are also presented with a beautiful valor quilt constructed with love from our crafter volunteers, members of the Crafty Quilters.
As an essential part of your community, HPH Hospice wants to be a valuable resource and hopes to engage you by providing various presentations and events that may be of interest to you.
Join Larry Geiger, HPH Hospice Chaplain, for a presentation about the “Five Wishes” to learn more about advance directives which inform your family of your healthcare wishes should you become seriously ill and unable to speak for yourself. This presentation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 10-11 a.m.
On Thursday, Jan. 19, from 1-2 p.m., Sarah Elyaman, elder law attorney of Absolute Law, will present information on wills, trusts, durable power of attorney and health care surrogates, their importance and whether or not you need them.
All events are open to the public and are held at HPH Hospice, 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto. Reservations are requested. Call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org to RSVP or for more information.
HPH Hospice hopes this new year provides you with a fresh perspective of the future and how you can be a part of great things to come! Until next time, take care, stay well and think about becoming a volunteer.
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She is available for speaking engagements. She may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
