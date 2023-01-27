Good morning! As I was preparing to write this article, I was reading the Citrus County Chronicle. I like to read. I read books, magazines, newspapers, etc. I wish I had more time to read and do the other things I enjoy. As far as I know I’ll have plenty of time to do that later, but no day is a given.
Things happen in an instant that change the future. Unfortunately, it happens to many people when they are diagnosed with a life-ending disease. HPH Hospice is here to help you and your family. There are a few myths to unravel first.
Myth No. 1: Hospice is about death and dying. Not true. HPH Hospice encompasses end-of-life care; however, it is about the best possible care and pain management. It is care for the patient and their family physically, socially, mentally and spiritually. By relieving some of the heavy burden, caregivers can reclaim part of their role as wife, husband, son, daughter, or other member of the family. HPH Hospice can give them the help they need.
Myth No. 2: Food and drink are withheld, and patients are heavily sedated. When end of life is near, most patients begin to sleep more and eat less. The body determines when food and drink are no longer needed and if forced can be painful. Medications are for pain management for the best possible life, free of pain.
Myth No. 3: Hospice is expensive. Services are covered through Medicare, Medicaid or private insurance. While there are for-profit hospice services in the area, HPH Hospice is the only not-for-profit hospice organization serving Citrus County for 16 years. In fact, Chapters Health System, of which HPH is an affiliate, is one of the largest not-for-profit hospice organizations in the country. In other words, HPH Hospice never turns anyone away for lack of ability to pay. Never.
I know this topic is not casual conversation, but if you or someone you love has a serious disease and has been determined they have six months or less to live, don’t wait. You do not have to have a doctor’s referral. HPH Hospice will make an appointment to determine eligibility. The sooner you call, the sooner HPH Hospice can provide you and your loved one the help you need. You won’t be alone.
As an essential part of your community, HPH Hospice hopes to engage you by providing various presentations and events that may be of interest to you. On Thursday, Feb. 9, from 11 a.m. to noon, HPH Hospice will host Ned Barry of McDonald & Barry to discuss veteran benefits, helping you understand your benefits and how to determine what you have and what you don’t. This event is open to the public and will be held at HPH Hospice located at 2939 W. Gulf-to-Lake Highway in Lecanto. Reservations are requested. Call 352-359-8373 or email lucass@chaptershealth.org to RSVP or for more information.
Until next time, take care and remember you have a choice in who provides you with comfort care.
Katie Lucas is the volunteer coordinator at HPH Hospice, an affiliate of Chapters Health System in Lecanto. She has a Bachelor of Arts degree in marketing and public relations from the University of Alabama. Katie may be reached at lucass@chaptershealth.org or call 352-359-8373.
