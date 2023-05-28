Local government prepares for everyday emergencies. However, during a disaster, the number and scope of incidents can overwhelm conventional emergency services. The Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) program is an all-risk, all-hazard training. This valuable course is designed to help you protect yourself, your family, your neighbors and your neighborhood in an emergency situation. There are over 2,700 local CERT programs nationwide, with more than 600,000 individuals trained since CERT became a national program.
As far back as 1994, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Emergency Management Institute (EMI) adopted the model created by the Los Angeles City Fire Department and began promoting the nationwide use of CERT. This grassroots partnering effort teams up professional service providers with the very people they serve. More importantly, CERT empowers family members, neighbors, coworkers – everyone in the entire community – with the means to care for themselves until more help arrives.
