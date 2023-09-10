Impaired driving and distracted driving get their share of attention, as both contribute to fatal yet often preventable accidents. However, another danger lurks when people get behind the wheel, particularly when they engage in drowsy driving.
The National Safety Council says drowsy driving accounts for roughly 100,000 crashes, 71,000 injuries and 1,550 fatalities in the United States each year. The Council equates the effects of driving while tired to driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent.
The majority of drowsy driving incidents happen between midnight and 6 a.m. or in the late-afternoon hours, indicates the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that one in 25 drivers have admitted to falling asleep behind the wheel. Remaining awake and alert behind the wheel may seem easy. But droopy eyelids and incessant yawns can catch any driver off guard.
The following tips can help drivers remain more alert.
Alcohol and certain medications can exacerbate feelings of drowsiness, so neither should be ingested prior to driving. It is important to determine if fatigue arises after taking new medicines before getting behind the wheel.
Try not to make long distance trips alone. A companion on the drive can share driving duty and provide conversation that helps drivers stay alert.
Get adequate sleep at night. It is more likely that you may fall asleep behind the wheel if you are sleep deprived.
Recognize gas station snacks will not be the fix. According to Nancy Foldvary-Shaefer, DO, MS, a sleep medicine specialist, once the body metabolizes these snacks, which tend to be carbohydrate-heavy, drowsiness can increase as the sugar spike in the bloodstream wears off.
Sip coffee or a caffeinated (unsweetened) beverage. The caffeine is a central nervous stimulant. Avoiding sugar will mean you won't crash once it wears off.
Pull over and take a rest or a brief, 20-minute nap, advises the Cleveland Clinic.
Exercise increases blood flow to the brain and reduces stress hormones. Doing a small workout before getting on the road, or during pit-stops, can help drivers stay alert.
Don't begin a trip during a time when you would normally be sleeping. Stop and start while you are alert. Build rest into your budget and stop at a roadside motel.
Blasting music may not be a fix, and actually could be an extra distraction, causing you to miss the sounds of horns or sirens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.