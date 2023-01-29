Hospitals
AdventHealth Ocala
1500 SW 1st Ave.
Ocala
352-351-7200
AdventHealth
TimberRidge ER
9521 SW State Road 200
Ocala
352-351-7500
Bravera Health
Brooksville
17240 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville
352-796-5111
Bravera Health ER
Citrus Hills
907 W. Norvell Bryant Hwy.
Hernando
352-765-2400
Bravera Health
Seven Rivers
6201 N. Suncoast Blvd.
Crystal River
352-795-6560
Bravera Health
Spring Hill
10461 Quality Drive
Spring Hill
352-688-8200
Encompass Health
Rehabilitation
Hospital of Ocala
2275 SW 22nd Lane
Ocala
352-282-4000
Encompass Health
Rehabilitation
Hospital of Spring Hill
12440 Cortez Boulevard
Brooksville
352-592-4253
HCA Florida
Bayonet Point Hospital
14000 Fivay Road
Hudson
727-819-2929
HCA Florida
Citrus Hospital
502 W. Highland Blvd.
Inverness
352-726-1551
HCA Florida
Oak Hill Hospital
11375 Cortez Blvd.
Brooksville
352-628-6441
HCA Florida
Ocala Hospital
1431 SW 1st Ave., Ocala
352-401-1000
HCA Florida
West Marion Hospital
4600 SW 46th Court, Ocala
352-291-3000
LifeStream
Children’s Clinical
Outpatient Services
206 S. Apopka Ave.
Inverness
352-341-4160
Citrus County 24-Hour
Access Center
6 Regina Blvd., Beverly Hills
866-355-9394
Crystal River
Outpatient Services
1554 N. Meadowcrest Blvd.
Crystal River
352-228-4470
Lecanto Child/
Family Center
2417 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Lecanto
Springbrook Hospital
7007 Grove Road
Brooksville
352-596-4306
Clinics
Citrus Multicare and
Dermatology Service
255 SE 7th Ave.
Suite 1, Crystal River
352-794-6385
Citrus Medical
Marijuana Clinic
582 SE 7th Ave.
Crystal River
352-564-8245
Quick Care Med
3925 N. Lecanto Hwy.
Beverly Hills
352-697-7336
659 NE U.S. 19
Unit 1, Crystal River
352-563-0911
11371 N. Williams St.
Unit 4, Dunnellon
352-465-2273
3956 S. Suncoast Blvd.
Homosassa
352-628-0911
1907 State Road 44 West
Inverness
352-344-2273
Sleep Clinic of America
1980 N. Prospect Ave.
Lecanto
352-527-6673
Veterans Affairs
Outpatient Clinic
2804 W. Marc Knighton Court, Suite A
Lecanto
352-746-8000
Veterans Affairs
Brooksville Clinic
14540 Cortez Blvd.
Ste. 108, Brooksville
352-597-8287
