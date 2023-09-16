Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 22 military spouse and caregiver scholarships for higher education for the fall 2023 semester.
This class of winners includes Citrus Springs resident and College of Central Florida student Courtney Brewer.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 22 military spouse and caregiver scholarships for higher education for the fall 2023 semester.
This class of winners includes Citrus Springs resident and College of Central Florida student Courtney Brewer.
Brewer is pursuing an associate degree in psychology and received the New Beginnings Scholarship of $1,800, awarded to those pursing associates and entry-level classes or training.
“I am grateful for this scholarship because it will allow me to focus on my studies instead of the financial aspect of going back to college,” said Brewer. “I have ensured everyone else was taken care of before myself, and now it feels like someone is making sure I am being taken care of by awarding me this scholarship.”
Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability, physical and emotional strength, and social support that builds community.
Since 2006, Hope For The Warriors has awarded military spouse and caregiver scholarships twice a year. The program recognizes and rewards post-9/11 spouses and caregivers for their strength, fidelity and resolve despite adversity as they assume critical roles in the financial well-being of their families.
Scholarships vary from $1,800 to $2,500 and are applied toward higher education at an accredited U.S. university, college or trade school. Unique to the program is a scholarship for masters of social work students called Restoring Hope.
The fall 2023 New Beginnings Scholarships are funded with a $15,000 donation in memory of Jerry Wright, through a gift from Fred and Maria Jose Wright and their foundation.
“It’s such a thrill, for the second time in 2023, to award the largest scholarship class to date,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “This program holds a really special place in my heart. Through the years, I’ve witnessed fellow military families face life altering changes due to service-related injuries. These scholarships can also be life altering for military families but in a positive light and we love rewarding deserving spouses and caregivers.”
Since the program’s inception, Hope For The Warriors has granted 232 military spouse and caregiver scholarships totaling $600,107.
The 2024 spring scholarship application is open now through Oct. 1. To receive an application to apply, visit hopeforthewarriors.org and connect for services.
For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.