Courtney Brewer and her family

Pictured are Hope For The Warriors New Beginnings Scholarship recipient Courtney Brewer and her family. Brewer is pursuing an associate degree in psychology and received the New Beginnings Scholarship of $1,800, awarded to those pursing associates and entry-level classes or training. Hope For The Warriors is a national military nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families by providing financial, career and educational stability, physical and emotional strength, and social support that builds community.

 Special to the Chronicle

Hope For The Warriors recently awarded 22 military spouse and caregiver scholarships for higher education for the fall 2023 semester.

This class of winners includes Citrus Springs resident and College of Central Florida student Courtney Brewer.

