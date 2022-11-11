The Homosassa River Garden Club welcomes the public to its monthly meetings at the Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Homosassa, 8831 W. Bradshaw St., Homosassa.
The club meets October through May beginning at 10 a.m. with social time beginning at 9:30 a.m. and is free.
Their next meeting will be from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Nov. 21 with a program titled “Membership Benefits of National Garden Clubs, Inc. (NGC) and Florida Federation of Garden Clubs, Inc. (FFGC)” with Mary Whisler, former FFGC District 5 director.
There will be “Soup & Salad” potluck lunch after the meeting.
