Pests like ants, spiders and cockroaches are small and crafty, and are able to enter your home through tiny cracks, gaps and holes. Make it harder for bugs to get in by sealing up entry points with caulk or weather stripping in your home's walls, doors and windows.

As we quickly approach warmer months, homeowners are getting ready for their summertime favorites, including spending more time outdoors and entertaining for backyard barbecues. However, they should be on guard from uninvited house guests: pests.

Pests, like spiders and ants, are often considered to be just a nuisance, but some can pose a threat to your property. According to Groundworks, spiders, carpenter ants and cockroaches are among the biggest pest threats homeowners face.

