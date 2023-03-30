CC mortgage lending

You may never have heard of the FHLBanks, but they play an important behind-the-scenes role in keeping money flowing within the mortgage lending and banking system, making sure that community lenders have the liquidity they need to support housing finance and community investment.

 BPT

If you've ever purchased a home, you've probably at least considered a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. It's the most popular type of mortgage loan in the U.S. But this wasn't always the case.

The 30-year mortgage was a product of the Great Depression - and the Federal Home Loan Bank System, which was formed more than 90 years ago to help increase homeownership in America, was a key player in bringing it to fruition.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.