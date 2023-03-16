Everyone wants a beautiful lawn. It is possible to achieve this provided you know the wants and needs of turf grass. Turf can die with too much care.
The April Master Gardener Plant Seminar will discuss the types of turf that will grow in Citrus County and the Best Management Practices (BMPs) to follow to obtain the best possible results. We will identify some of the insects and diseases commonly found in turf, and the BMP guidelines for watering, mowing, and fertilizing turf.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates:
- April 11, Lakes Region in Inverness;
- April 12, Central Ridge in Beverly Hills;
- April 13, Citrus Springs;
- April 19, Floral City;
- April 24, Coastal Region in Crystal River; and
- April 25, Homosassa.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
There will also be a Zoom presentation on April 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu
Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions. The Master Gardener phone numbers at the Extension office are 352-527-5709 or 5711.
The Citrus County Cooperative Extension Service connects the public with the University of Florida/IFAS’s knowledge, research, and resources to address the needs of youths, families, the community, and agriculture. Programs and activities offered by the extension service are available to all persons without regard to race, color, handicap, sex, religion, or national origin. The Extension Service may be contacted by calling 352-527-5700.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.