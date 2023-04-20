Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County hosted a pair of house dedications Friday, April 14, at its Habitat at Citrus Springs development.
Migdalia Perez and Brain Panure and his children were presented with the keys to their new homes by HFHCC Construction Team members Leslie Ingram and Harry Bailey.
