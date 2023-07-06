To prune (sometimes yes), or not to prune (sometimes not) – that is the question. If to prune, ask what, when, where, how and most importantly – why?
There are many aspects to contemplate prior to undertaking any pruning efforts. It may be a simple trim or a major job requiring hiring a professional. The July UF/IFAS PowerPoint Seminar will discuss what to consider before attempting any pruning actions, how to evaluate the size of the job and how to successfully accomplish the task.
These seminars will be held at 1 p.m. at all library locations on the following dates:
- July 12 (Central Ridge in Beverly Hills),
- July 13 (Citrus Springs),
- July 19 (Floral City),
- July 24 (Coastal in Crystal River),
- July 26 (Inverness)
- and July 27 (Homosassa).
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
There will also be a Zoom presentation on July 17 for anyone wishing to use this format. Registration is required for the Zoom presentation so that connection information can be sent to those wishing to participate.
Registration is available via Eventbrite; contact the UF/IFAS Citrus County Extension office for details: citrus@ifas.ufl.edu. The Zoom presentation will be recorded and available for later viewing for anyone unable to attend any of the presentations.
UF/IFAS Master Gardener volunteers will be happy to answer your gardening questions any time during Extension office hours either by visiting the office, emailing at IF-SVC-CitrusMG@ad.ufl.edu or by calling 352-527-5709 or 5711.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.