We purchase items from the public either as walk-ins or by invitation to their home. Sometimes at a live or online auction.
Regardless of the source, we are more than capable of a poor purchase. Sometimes no matter how much we like the item, it just won’t sell. We reduce the price over and over again until the item disappears or is donated.
Gladly, this scenario is also a rare occurrence.
The following is a list of some of the losers.
Taxidermy sloth: Obtained at an estate sale and Cindy “just had to have it” and paid way too much. After four years, accepted an offer with a $1,300 loss.
Slot machine: A chrome cube cutie that a customer used the wrong coin and jammed the machine. The repair cost exceeded the value. $225 loss.
Jere’ brass horse: We had sold one years before and knew it would be a harder sale, but being so close to Ocala we took a chance. $1,000 loss.
1950s bedroom set: Agreed to purchase from pictures in a storage unit, smoke-free, clean, good style, but had some wear. Sets are difficult to display, too much floor space, after six months we donated it to free up space for other things. $350 loss.
Atmos clock: Extremely accurate, also sensitive, 1950s clock. If moved even the slightest without being locked down, a repair cost of $600 is in the future. $300 loss.
Cracked crocks: Of course, discovered after purchase and of course the most expensive, desirable and sellable crock. $250 loss.
Items are sometimes purchased as a group and the last item of the group to sell can be heavily discounted, which may seem like a loss but overall way ahead for the entire group purchase.
Sometimes the loss is emotional: “I never should have sold that.”
Steve Barnes owns and, along with his shop dog Gypsy, operates Olde Inverness Antiques. He can be contacted at 352-344-0333 or www.invernessantiques.com.
