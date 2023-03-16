Opening ceremonies: Signage, turning on the lights and A/C, open programs, check emails, messages and gold/silver prices.
Purchasing from the public: The public brings us items every day hoping for us to purchase.
We decline 90 percent of the time based on age, (too new) condition or price. Negotiating can be fun, sometimes not.
Playing the Seeburg: A 1924 nickelodeon which now cost a dime — due to inflation, includes a piano, mandolin and xylophone in one sweet package.
Everyone at least taps their toes and at most is a foxtrot across the floor. I also describe it as an 800-pound MP3 player — showing a 10-year-old is most definitely fun.
Mail call: Gypsy has the mail carrier trained to bring a bone upon his arrival. She can hear him a block away.
Selling antiques: Could be any item and we often hear “what’s your best?” I will respond with “best for you or best for me?” The answer is usually selfish — “me of course.” The best answer is “best for both of us.”
Gypsy’s 2:30 walk: It starts with announcing her exit from the building. Then another announcement when approaching the sidewalk, bark left, then right.
There will then be a silence as long as no other canines have entered her space, which seems to be the planet.
Ice cream and 3:00: Be strong, resist temptation, resolute. Cappuccino crunch is calling, don’t listen. So glad I can’t smell ice cream, but I know it’s there. Oh well, maybe just one scoop.
Closing ceremonies: bring sign in, turn off the lights and A/C, count the drawer, close programs.
Whew. Good day.
Steve Barnes owns and, along with his shop dog Gypsy, operates Olde Inverness Antiques. He can be contacted at 352-344-0333 or www.invernessantiques.com.
