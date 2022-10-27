What seems like a different life now is when we were living in the Colorado mountains and owned a telecommunications business. Serving that base and setting up their communications systems gave insight to many types of businesses, none of which can compare with an antiques business when it comes to learning new things every day, including one’s vocabulary. Unlikely for daily use, but here are a few head scratchers.
Antimacassar: A cloth or covering to protect furniture from oils, hair products, to prevent staining.
Deadheads: Used in shipping and aviation; i.e., a trucker reaches a destination empty to pickup a load. More importantly, the fan base of the Grateful Dead.
Dead wax: Also called the “runout,” is the vacant space after the music and before the label on a vinyl record.
Empennage: The entire tail assembly of an airplane.
Escutcheon: A protective covering over a keyhole or pipes.
Fid: A wood or bone nautical tool to work with the rope and canvas.
Gadroon: A decorative edging on metal or wood.
Giclee: A high-quality printing process.
Gouache: A thick and opaque type of watercolor paint.
Guilloche: A French term for ribbon and swirl enamel work.
Hardanger: A finely detailed form of embroidery of a white cloth and thread originated in Norway.
Horology: Clock, watch making and repair, we have a horologist in the shop.
Hairspring: Your guess might be fun. A very thin spring used in watches to oscillate the balance wheel.
Luthier: Someone who makes or repairs string instruments such as guitars, violins, etc.
Parure: A set of jewelry (necklace, brooch, bracelet, ring and earrings); or a demi parure, two or more pieces of jewelry.
Tantalus: A small wooden box with a lock and key.
Velocipede: A type of early bicycle
Tatting shuttle: A a tool for fine embroidery work.
Several years ago, I wrote about a tatting shuttle and couldn’t imagine its use. The following week a kind reader brought me a tatting shuttle and told us all about it. Please, no need to bring me an empennage.
Steve Barnes owns and, along with his shop dog Gypsy, operates Olde Inverness Antiques. He can be contacted at 352-344-0333 or www.invernessantiques.com.
