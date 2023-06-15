We often see trees on a construction site standing alone with everything around it cleared and ready to build. The tree wasn’t damaged with equipment so it should be OK, right?
Well, the answer is it depends.
Trees can be damaged in one or more of four ways during site development. The most visually obvious is mechanical damage or damage from heavy equipment — bark scraped off, a large glaring trunk wound, or limbs broken off. Another method of damage is due to the addition or the removal of fill.
Removal of soil is obvious — loss of roots —whereas the addition of fill, even three or four inches, interrupts the exchange of water and oxygen to/from the root system.
A third way is when roots are severed when roads, sidewalks, and underground utilities or irrigation is installed. And, finally, heavy equipment can compact the soil around the roots, which reduces or eliminates soil pore spaces which hold air and water.
Many people do not think about the portion of the tree below ground, but the roots comprise approximately 50 percent of the total tree biomass.
Roots are essential in not only supporting the tree but also in absorption of water and nutrients to keep the tree alive. Roots also store carbohydrates, produced by photosynthesis, which serve as the energy for the tree in the same way we use carbohydrates for energy.
So, how does one avoid injuring or killing a tree when all of these things are necessary to build on a lot?
Work with a professional
Ideally, an arborist should be on the development team for a large project or work with the home builder. This should occur at the onset of the project, not after site clearance or going vertical.
All trees on a lot should be located and examined by the arborist to identify species, measure the size of the tree, to include canopy spread, and assess the tree for condition. These trees should then be located on the site plan to see where these trees lay in relation to any building, parking, roads, utilities, and other improvements.
Trees assessed by the arborist as in poor condition should not be considered for retention.
The arborist then needs to work with the site developer to determine which trees can possibly be retained. Obviously, trees within building footprints, road rights-of-way, and parking areas cannot remain (there is an exception to the latter which I’ll get to later).
Trees to be retained must then be protected from equipment during the construction phase. Tree barricades are erected around perimeters of trees; chain link fence or wooden barricades are best.
But where should these barricades be erected? The Critical Root Zone (CRZ) of a tree is considered to be one to 1.5 feet for every inch of trunk diameter. Thus, a 20-inch tree would have a CRZ of 20 to 30 feet radius (not diameter) or a circle approximately 40 to 60 feet across.
However, such an area is often not practical on a construction site due to space limitations. Therefore, the arborist must decide on the largest CRZ which is practical in each situation. Tree roots often extend two to three times the height of a tree; thus, some root loss is inevitable.
The root of the problem
Root pruning is a practice wherein the roots are pruned with a machine designed for such. Root pruning cleanly cuts roots to allow them to regenerate from a cleanly cut point. Roots damaged by construction equipment may die or not regenerate new growth.
Tree barricades are then erected in the root pruning trench (usually 3 to 4 inches wide). Construction activities may then proceed outside the pruning/barricade line as no further root damage can occur where the roots have been severed.
No equipment or storage of materials is allowed inside the tree barricades. The location of the root pruning is determined by the arborist but should be far enough away from the trunk to minimize root damage, particularly to large anchoring roots. Severing these roots may compromise the stability of the tree.
The arborist can work with the site developer in redesigning things (hopefully while still on paper) to avoid or minimize disturbance to the trees.
For example, a tree may fall within the footprint of a parking lot or building. Most municipalities require a certain number of trees within a parking area which are planted within “tree islands” between spaces or at the end of a row of spaces.
Perhaps one or more of these islands can be moved to accommodate an existing tree and allow adequate rooting space. Or perhaps a building can be shifted several feet to get further away from a tree.
The canopy
The below-ground portion of the tree is not the only consideration. Another challenge is the conflict between tree canopy and buildings.
Large oak trees often have a canopy spread of 60 to 100 feet. By measuring these canopies in the field, the arborist can provide that information to the site planner.
On tight sites, canopy pruning is usually unavoidable but should be limited to 25 percent or less of the total canopy. Saving clusters of trees is preferable over leaving individual trees (unless the individual is a large canopy tree). Trees in groups protect one another from wind and provide more shade and other benefits if allowed to remain.
So, what about that lone tree mentioned at the beginning? It may look okay with its full, green canopy but what happened to the root zone? The soil was likely disturbed through grading, filling, and soil compaction.
Trees often take two to three or more years to show decline after the completion of site development. Thus, tree damage is not readily apparent for some time.
By taking the above precautions (yes, it does cost money!), many trees on a site can be retained to be enjoyed by the users of that site.
Eric is a certified arborist, a certified forester, a registered consulting arborist, and a qualified tree risk assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services, Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
