There have been recent articles in the Chronicle regarding the dry weather and the drought that the south half of Florida is experiencing. With dry weather comes brushfires and we are now in the driest three months of the year. I wrote this article a year ago but feel it is timely to publish it once again.
Last March, I attended a two-day workshop to earn a new credential offered by the International Society of Arboriculture entitled Wildfire Risk Reduction Qualification. This workshop serves to train Certified Arborists to advise property owners how they can mitigate risk to their property, primarily structures, from wildfires. Until I took this course, I did not realize that there a number of simple things property owners can do to protect their home and property.
You may not think that this risk exists in Citrus County. However, many of us live in places like Pine Ridge, Citrus Hills, Citrus Springs and other communities where wooded areas are a part of, or adjacent to, our properties.
Residential properties located within, or adjacent to, natural areas, are known as the Wildland Urban Interface (WUI). WUI acreage is becoming more prevalent as more and more people leave cities or suburbs and relocate further away from urban areas into heavily wooded areas; hence the reason for the loss of so many homes in California and other states where wildfires are becoming more frequent.
Wildfire Risk Reduction (WRR) does not guarantee that your home will not be lost due to a wildfire. However, following some or all of the recommendations which may be appropriate for your property should reduce the risk of catastrophic loss and keep damage to a minimum. WRR is a systematic inspection of a property to identify areas and practices which can reduce the risk of damage from wildfire.
Most people assume that houses are lost in a wildfire due to direct contact with flames as they race through the treetops. I assumed the same. However, during the workshop, I learned that the greatest threat is from smoldering embers which are carried downwind from a fire.
These embers can land on anything flammable on or next to the home. These embers are not always immediately noticeable and can smolder for a period of time, pre-heating flammable material, such as gutter debris, which in turn spreads to the roof, eaves, or other areas of the house.
Another way a home can burn is via radiant heat. A hot fire can produce heat which can radiate a considerable distance from the actual fire itself and pre-heat objects on or near the structure.
WRR divides the area around a structure (usually a home) into three zones – 0-5 feet, 5-30 feet, and 30-100 feet. The first five feet, known as the immediate zone, is the most critical. The arborist will look for anything flammable which is very close or touching any part of the house. These include landscaping with oily or waxy leaves, flammable mulch such as pine straw, wooden structures or objects touching the home such as a fence, deck, or lattice, flammable siding such as vinyl, a cedar shake roof, wooden or vinyl shutters, or leaves, pine straw, and other debris in the gutters or on the roof.
Ladder fuels are anything which can carry a fire from the ground upwards into trees or the eaves of a home. Palm trees are a good example of ladder fuels. The fire travels up the trunk of the palm, ignites the dead fronds which can then produce embers which are spread by the wind toward the home. Vines can also serve as ladder fuels. Therefore, removal of such fuels can reduce the risk from wildfire.
The two remaining zones further from the home can present similar risks. Piles of dead/dry leaves or brush, stacked firewood, wooden fences, vines in trees, dead limbs extending toward the home, walkways filled with mulch, and even objects such as propane tanks, lawn mowers and gas cans can present problems if a wildfire is nearby.
This is not a comprehensive list nor is it an attempt to frighten anyone. We all have some of the above items or concerns in our yard. WRR is simply a systematic method to make homeowners or other property owners more cognizant of some of the risks which may be present on their property and advise ways to mitigate or minimize these risks.
Some practices may be as simple as raking flammable mulch away from the home, pruning the height of shrubs, replacing mulch with rocks or gravel, or cleaning the gutters and roof. Other practices may be impractical or costly but would be brought to the attention of the homeowner for possible future mitigation.
As we are now in the midst of Florida’s wildfire season, it is wise to be cognizant of our immediate surroundings and how we can best protect ourselves and our property from wildfire risk. A quick check of the Florida Forest Service website on April 12 indicated a total of 1,176 wildfires which have burned 45,100 acres thus far in Florida in 2023. Our natural areas are becoming drier, and wildfires are becoming more frequent, thus diligence on the part of every homeowner is advisable.
Eric H. Hoyer is a certified arborist, a certified forester, a registered consulting arborist and a qualified tree risk assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
