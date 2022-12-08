Most of us erect a Christmas Tree during the Holiday season — either a real tree or an artificial one — and enjoy the lights, decorations, and smell (if a real tree).
But Christmas trees have not always been a part of Christmas and are actually relatively recent, historically speaking.
As are many customs centered around religious holidays, the tree is thought to have grown out of pagan customs and rituals.
In the mid 1500s, the Germans began using evergreen trees as a symbol of hope for the coming spring. It is thought that this practice is likely to have evolved from pagan rituals of the past and eventually merged with the celebration of Christmas leading to the use of the tree for a religious holiday.
In 1521, the first record from the Cathedral of Strasbourg (now part of France) indicates that a Christmas tree was used for the Christmas celebration in 1539.
The Latvians claim that the first proper Christmas tree was erected in Riga in 1510. There is a plaque in the Town Hall Square in Riga that is engraved with the text, “The First New Year’s Eve Tree in Riga in 1510.” This tree allegedly was burned in a New Year’s Eve celebration.
By the 1700s, the Christmas tree custom had spread throughout northern Germany by which time people began decorating the tree with candles that were lit on Christmas Eve. This custom is still practiced today in many homes throughout Europe.
By the early 1800s, this custom was recognized by the Roman Catholic Church. The custom spread to Austria in 1816 and to France in 1840.
However, dating back centuries before Christ, many cultures brought evergreen trees, plants, and leaves into their homes upon the arrival of the winter solstice (around Dec. 21). The practice was to celebrate the return of life after the short, cold days approaching the solstice.
The Egyptians valued evergreens as a symbol of life’s victory over death. They also brought green date palm fronds into their homes around the time of the winter solstice.
The Romans held a public festival every year for one week known as Saturnalia, which began on Dec. 17. The Romans celebrated the winter solstice on Dec. 25.
These celebrations are believed to have merged with the pagan practices of hanging mistletoe and the burning of the Yule log.
The Yule log was considered a magic amulet by the British and eventually made it into the hands of Father Christmas. The Yule log is still used in Italy for a festival, in Catalonia, Spain, where it is wrapped in a blanket until Christmas Eve when it is burned, and in Serbia, where it is also burned on Christmas Eve along with prayers to God to bring happiness, luck and riches.
The mistletoe plant also dates back many centuries. Druid priests in Great Britain used mistletoe in pagan ceremonies where it symbolized the birth of a god. Norseman of Scandinavia used mistletoe in a mysterious ceremony just after the winter solstice.
It is unlikely that the Christmas tree as we know it today goes back to the 7th century. However, some people believe that the idea of the Christmas tree was originated by St. Boniface, the patron saint of what later became Germany. Some claim he used the triangular shape of the tree to symbolize the Holy Trinity of God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit (Ghost) to unbelievers.
Others claim he chopped down an oak tree worshipped by pagans and used a fir tree growing in the roots of the oak as a symbol of Jesus.
As an arborist, I find this very hard to believe, but it makes a good story.
The Christmas tree was introduced to the United States by German immigrants, most likely in the mid-1700s. Several U.S. cities claim to have had the first Christmas tree in America. Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, supposedly assembled a tree in 1747 at the German Moravian Church settlement; however, the “tree” was actually evergreen branches placed on a wooden pyramid.
Other cities claiming to be the “first” include Windsor Locks, Connecticut, in 1777 and Easton, Pennsylvania, in 1816.
Thanks to the history of many pagan customs and European celebrations, the Christmas tree today is a symbol of the holiday season throughout the U.S. and much of the world.
Eric Hoyer is a certified arborist, a certified forester, a registered consulting arborist and a qualified tree risk assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
