With hurricane season about to begin, it is advisable for homeowners to be sure their trees are PROPERLY pruned to minimize both tree and property damage due to falling limbs or total tree failure.
However, there is a considerable amount of misinformation out there creating confusion for homeowners. Letters from insurance companies or knocks on the door from roving tree service companies often create doubt and fear to tree owners who make hasty or uneducated decisions resulting in improper or unneeded pruning of trees.
Here is a list of do’s and don’ts which will assist in making the proper decision.
Do:
- If you hire the work, be sure the person doing the tree work is a Certified Arborist. Ask for his or her credentials or get their name and go to the International Society of Arboriculture’s website, http://www.isa-arbor.com/, and search by their name, your ZIP code, or a radius in miles from your home.
- If you get a letter from your insurance company telling you to prune the limbs over your home, consult with a Certified Arborist first. After an inspection of your tree(s), a letter from the arborist may be sufficient to prevent the pruning. The fee paid to the arborist will be much less than the cost to prune the tree(s).
- If you prune the tree(s) yourself, be sure to remove only dead, dying, diseased, or branches which interfere with one another or with structures. However, under no circumstances should you remove more than 25% from the canopy.
Don’t:
- Remove all the lower branches at one time. Trees need these lower branches to add taper to the trunk which results in a stronger tree less likely to fail (fall over).
- Remove all interior branches leaving foliage at the end of the branches. This practice is called lion’s tailing which creates excessive weight at the branch ends which are more likely to fail in strong winds. In addition, removal of too many limbs reduces the tree’s ability to bend and flex in the wind, creating a greater chance of failure.
- Leave branch stubs. Prune a limb back to a point of attachment that is at least half the diameter of the limb being removed. Branch stubs create sprouts which are weakly attached and more prone to failure in high winds. In addition, branch stubs may invite pathogens such as decay fungi. If you do prune back to the trunk, do not cut flush to the trunk but just outside the ridge formed where the branch and trunk meet, called the bark branch ridge.
- Reduce the height of the tree by topping. Topping is a horrible practice which ruins the natural architecture of the tree, causes excessive sprouting, and creates a pathway for insects and diseases. Topping actually increases the chance of branch failure in high winds. If the height must be reduced, an accepted practice called crown reduction can be performed by a Certified Arborist.
Many times, homeowners and tree service companies over-trim trees, particularly prior to hurricane season. Their reasoning is to allow more air flow through the canopy to prevent the tree from blowing over. However, this type of pruning may actually lead to a greater chance of tree or limb failure during wind events.
Over-pruning also results in interrupting the mass damping of the tree which has developed over its lifetime. As trees grow, they adapt to their specific environment and to the loads they experience. Gravity and wind are constant forces placed against trees.
If limbs have been shortened or removed, the tree will react differently to the wind and greater force may be experienced where none existed prior to the pruning. Gusts and turbulence generate loads on the tree at different frequencies and intensities, causing dynamic and complex reactions. Wind moves branches in different directions which serves to dissipate the wind energy and slow the movement of larger branches.
This process is known as mass damping which reduces the load on the trunk and overall bending of the tree. Branches and twigs of different diameters and lengths move at different speeds with different loads.
Trees form response growth where new wood is formed in response to damage or additional loads to compensate for higher strain on the tree’s outermost fibers. Reaction wood occurs to counteract gravity or constant loading from winds.
An example of reaction wood is the swelling at the base of a tree on the windward side of the trunk if the tree is exposed to a prevailing wind direction. That is how trees growing along the coast can stand for years against the winds; this reaction wood has provided additional strength. Reaction wood can also form in limbs which are exposed to wind and gravity stress.
Flexure wood is another type of response wood and is formed on the tree to compensate for changing loads. Trunk taper at the base of the tree is an example of flexure wood where the uniform taper allows the tree to bend in all directions in varying winds.
Other responses to wind include altering root growth to form long rope-like roots on the windward side and stocky prop-like roots on the downwind or leeward side.
Trees increase diameter and do not grow as tall when constantly exposed to wind. Branch unions are thicker, leaves are smaller, internodes (distance between year-to-year growth) are shorter, and leaves, twigs, and branches become streamlined.
Thus, homeowners need to be aware of this disruption to the mass damping movements of trees when a large amount of pruning occurs. As stated above, pruning should only be for the purpose of removing dead, diseased, dying, and branches which interfere with one another or with a structure.
Pruning branch tips or small limbs has little, if any, effect on mass damping; however, the removal of a number of larger, older limbs can possibly cause branch or tree failure. As I say to people, “if a tree didn’t bend, it would break."
Eric is a Certified Arborist, a Certified Forester, a Registered Consulting Arborist and a Qualified Tree Risk Assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services, Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
