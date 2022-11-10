Arboriculture is defined as the care of individual trees or the cultivation of trees and shrubs. How did this practice come about and when and where did it start? I will attempt to provide a brief, and certainly not a complete, history of this practice.
Early Egyptians transplanted trees with an intact ball of soil and originated the practice of shaping the soil around the tree to capture water, a practice still done today. The Greek philosopher Theophrastus in approximately 300 BC discussed the transplanting of trees and the treatment of tree wounds. And Virgil of ancient Rome cited practices of tree cultivation.
Going further back in history, olive tree cultivation dates back to 6000 BC in Asia Minor and traveled to Italy in the sixth century BC. This is known as the Neolithic Period, or the New Stone Age, when the domestication of plants and the practice of agriculture and arboriculture was begun.
And the Bible has several references to the “dressing of sycamores.” Sycamores in the Middle East in Biblical times referred to a tree related to the fig. It is not the American sycamore we are familiar with. Dressing consisted of pinching thin stalks to help them ripen.
English horticulturist John Evelyn in his 1664 book titled, “Discourse of Forest Trees and the propagation of Timber,” provided advice on pruning, insect control, wound treatment, and transplanting.
Another Englishman, John Davey, came to the U.S. in 1873 and settled in Kent, Ohio. With his knowledge as the son of a farm superintendent in England and his interest in planting trees and shrubs along the streets of Kent, he developed a passion for working on trees, developing various tree care techniques.
He started the first commercial tree care company in the U.S. in the early 1900s, the Davey Tree Expert Company. In 1901, he wrote a book, “The Tree Doctor,” as he compared himself to a physician healing sick patients.
He is credited with being the first to see arboriculture as a science and coined the phrase “tree surgeon.” The term is still used today but is falling out of favor with many arborists, including yours truly. He is credited with initiating proper pruning practices, bracing and cabling methods and cavity filling. This latter practice is no longer utilized, but was cutting edge at the time.
Another tree service company, which we are familiar with today, Bartlett Tree Experts, became established in 1907. In 1917, a Bartlett arborist was one of the first to tie into a tree with a rope for safety. Thus began the modern practice of tree climbing to allow arborists to prune or remove trees.
The University of Minnesota at St. Paul School of Agriculture may be the first known institution to provide a course specifically designed to teach arboriculture. Today, numerous colleges and universities provide similar course work.
In the late 1970s, a United States Forest Service researcher, Dr. Alex Shigo, revolutionized how arborists look at trees today. Dr. Shigo discovered how trees wall off decay to prevent its spread in a system known as CODIT, the Compartmentalization of Decay in Trees.
Dr. Shigo discovered that trees develop four walls or barriers to prevent decay from spreading up and down, radially, inwardly, or outwardly. His research led to revised pruning practices and discouraged the practice of topping trees.
Other practices such as using spikes to climb palm trees, the utilization of tree paint to cover pruning cuts and the use of concrete to fill cavities were all discredited because of his research.
In the early 1990s, the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA) developed a credential known as a Certified Arborist to create a more educated and knowledgeable body of arborists. This credential is now widely recognized by municipalities and the general public and is usually a requirement to allow the arborist to provide services within a municipality.
This credential can be confirmed by anyone by accessing the ISA website at https://www.isa-arbor.com. Certified Arborists are required to take a minimum of 30 CEUs every three years to maintain the credential. Because of the continuing education requirements, the level of expertise and knowledge among arborists has vastly increased in recent years.
As you can see, arboriculture has come a long way in the past 6,000 years, particularly since the turn of the 20th century. Modern arboriculture is much more sophisticated and “tree friendly” due to education and research.
Our knowledge of how trees work has grown exponentially,and new research continues to provide additional knowledge. And tree work is now much safer thanks to innovations in safety equipment and the arborist’s expanded knowledge.
Eric is a Certified Arborist, a Certified Forester, a Registered Consulting Arborist, and a Qualified Tree Risk Assessor with Natural Resource Planning Services Inc. He can be contacted at erich@nrpsforesters.com.
