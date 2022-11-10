CC Tree surgeon

Bartlett Tree Experts became established in 1907. In 1917, a Bartlett arborist was one of the first to tie into a tree with a rope for safety. Thus began the modern practice of tree climbing to allow arborists to prune or remove trees.

 MetroCreative

Arboriculture is defined as the care of individual trees or the cultivation of trees and shrubs. How did this practice come about and when and where did it start? I will attempt to provide a brief, and certainly not a complete, history of this practice.

CC Eric Hoyer HomeFront column sig mug

Eric Hoyer

The Arborist

Early Egyptians transplanted trees with an intact ball of soil and originated the practice of shaping the soil around the tree to capture water, a practice still done today. The Greek philosopher Theophrastus in approximately 300 BC discussed the transplanting of trees and the treatment of tree wounds. And Virgil of ancient Rome cited practices of tree cultivation.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.