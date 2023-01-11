Nestled in the gently rolling pasturelands south of Floral City hides an oasis of a community. Look fast as you cruise by on U.S. 41, or you just might miss it.
Tucked away from the traffic and city lights is Tarawood; a gated community for residents age 55 or older that is seeing more activity than it has in years.
Tarawood is experiencing a rebirth of sorts. Originally started in the late 1980s, the community has evolved over the years. Created as a planned development with private roads and central water/sewer, there have been several builders who have built homes inside the gates, but none have succeeded in generating many sales in the subdivision ... until now.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Through the combined efforts of the developer, Tarawood Community Developer LLC, and the builder, McLaughlin Construction, and a positive working relationship with the homeowner’s association, new construction in Tarawood has taken off.
Via an online portal at www.TarawoodFL.com, nonlocal buyers can tour the three models with videos, pictures and floor plans. Prospects in the area can make an appointment with the sales team to be given a guided tour of the completed, on-site model home and clubhouse facilities.
Buyers are provided with three floor plan options, the ability to choose their own homesite and enjoy a two-hour session to make the cosmetic selections to their new home. Those who have purchased see the construction progress with updates on the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/tarawoodnewhomes.
Quality, affordable homes are being built with the cost of the homesite included in the total construction price and the builder is delivering a completed home in six to seven months.
Tarawood residents, both existing and future, enjoy low monthly HOA fees of approximately $180, which includes garbage collection, use of the clubhouse and facilities, security gate and most recently, Spectrum High Speed Internet and Platinum Cable package. The introduction of Spectrum services is a long-awaited and welcome inclusion for the community that only had satellite and dial-up internet as available options for many years.
Residents cite the quiet locale as a main reason why they relocated to Tarawood.
“Moving to Tarawood was the best decision I could have made,” said resident David Jones. “I traded a busy, congested life to be surrounded by nature, community, with a hometown feeling, peaceful nights with no sirens, and a night’s sky filled with as many stars as I can see!”
The homeowners association holds regular social gatherings and events and the residents all agree that Tarawood is truly “a nice place to live.”
With over 80 existing homes, 10-plus currently under construction and another approximately 150 to build, there are plenty of opportunities for folks to make Tarawood their new home. Based on all of the new construction activity and the rapid pace in which sales are occurring, it won’t be very long until the community is complete and a thriving social hub for its residents.
After decades of being unnoticed, Tarawood is now on the map.
For more information on Tarawood and the new construction homes being built there, call 352-726-9533.
Realtor Rob Tessmer Jr. is broker/owner with Coldwell Banker Investors Realty, 314 W. Main St., Inverness; 352-726-9533.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.