There’s a lot that goes into building a home for a Partner Family for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.
We’re not just talking about the permitting process and the materials that go into constructing safe, affordable homes. There are also the sweat equity hours required of Partner Families, who must volunteer at either of the HFHCC ReStores in Crystal River and Inverness or at the construction site at Habitat of Citrus Springs. There they spend countless hours helping build homes for other Partner Family’s and themselves.
But that’s not all that’s required of Partner Family’s in the program. Each individual or family must take part in homebuyer education and financial counseling classes, which pave the way for successful homeownership after they complete their journey through the HFHCC Partner Family program. There are also courses about mental health awareness, how to be a good neighbor, security and safety protocols.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
“They really go in-depth in the classes,” said 25-year-old Dennis McSeaton, a single parent of a 7-year-old daughter. “They really do a great job of preparing you about what goes into home ownership that you often might not think about it. “They prepare you for success, because they want you to be successful as a homeowner. They want you to a good neighbor.”
And like a good neighbor, State Farm is a key contributor in making those classes a reality through a $5,000 grant that helps assist with the Homebuyer Education and Financial Counseling Program. State Farm has been a long-time supporter and advocate for safe, affordable housing in communities provided by HFHCC.
"For the past 100 years, State Farm has made it our business to be a good neighbor by helping build safer, stronger and better-educated communities across the United States," said Jose Soto, State Farm Corporate Responsibility Analyst. "We are proud to continue supporting Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County homebuyer education and financial counseling.”
HFHCC offers a “hand up,” not a “hand out” to income-challenged families who are unable to qualify for conventional financing but are willing to work hard to improve their family’s lives.
Key initiatives include empowering partner families through education, resources and support to successfully achieve their personal, academic and professional goals; teaching the youth of future homeowner families the skills and attitudes needed to make better life choices and break the intergenerational cycle of poverty; increasing awareness and educating the community regarding issues related to the affordable housing crisis and what they can do to help.
“It’s been a challenging yet rewarding experience,” said McSeaton, a local electrician. “We’re almost to the finish line. I cannot thank Habitat enough and those who support the program and those who have encouraged me along the way.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.