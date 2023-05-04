HFHCC State Farm Grant A

Habitat for Humanity Family Partner Dennis McSeaton cuts soffit for install on the exterior of his future Habitat house.

 Special to the Chronicle

There’s a lot that goes into building a home for a Partner Family for Habitat for Humanity of Citrus County.

We’re not just talking about the permitting process and the materials that go into constructing safe, affordable homes. There are also the sweat equity hours required of Partner Families, who must volunteer at either of the HFHCC ReStores in Crystal River and Inverness or at the construction site at Habitat of Citrus Springs. There they spend countless hours helping build homes for other Partner Family’s and themselves.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.