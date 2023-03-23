Dear John: I just came across some of your comments regarding supposed antiques.
I am wondering if you are still doing that and whether or not you might comment on the photos I have attached.
I picked these up many years ago at a local auction. It looks like laser engraving. I am really just curious if they might be walrus tusk. They are about 6 inches long. Thank you. — G., internet
Dear G.: I appreciate the good clear photographs. I hope for your sake you did not pay much for the pieces.
The type of scene on your pieces is known as scrimshaw work. Scrimshaw is the folk art of scribing and carving on ivory whales’ teeth as well as other ivory tusks and bone from various animals.
Scrimshandering was typically a shipboard pastime that occupied common seamen and officers alike during long, idle hours as well as onshore during their off time.
The carving often depicted whaling scenes and whaling ships and historical references. Scrimshandering flourished at sea throughout the 19th century and also ashore both at home and in distant outposts.
Some say increased collecting interest was sparked when President Kennedy placed a sperm whale scrimshaw tooth on his presidential desk. In the late 1970s and ’80s, numerous books were authored about collecting scrimshaw.
During the last quarter of the 20th century, prices skyrocketed, resultant from aggressive collecting.
The huge interest and escalation in prices brought reproductions into the marketplace. Some reproductions made of various composite materials were appropriately marked as such; however, many were not.
These unmarked fakes cast from various plastic products can easily fool those who are not aware of the problem. The problem of unmarked fakes got so bad that in 1988 the Kendall Whaling Museum in Sharon, Massachusetts, issued a monograph titled “Fakeshaw: A Checklist of Plastic Scrimshaw” to help collectors.
The piece you have is a mass-produced look-alike with no handwork, laser etching work, etc. It was produced in a mold finished as it appears.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
