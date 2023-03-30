Neither the top nor the bottom parts of this chair were intended to be used as a rocking chair, although someone perhaps tried to make it a rocker. Both pieces were manufactured in America during the late 19th to early 20th century.
Dear John: We read your article in the Citrus County Chronicle and are reaching out to you for information about this chair which we will attempt to repair.
It seems to be a rocking chair in two parts. The base and seat have holes drilled which look as if a long bolt should go through them to keep them loosely together.
The bolt would come through the center of a spring which would allow the seat to rock on the spring.
There are pegs at each front corner of the seat to prevent the chair from excessive forward travel.
What can you tell me about this chair and or where can I find more information? Thanks. — H.D.B., internet
Dear H.D.B.: The two parts were likely not made for each other. I think you have the top of one chair and the bottom of another.
Dear John: I have listened to your show for many years. I so admire your expertise in the antique business.
In fact, I called you once about my father’s aerial photographs of the bombings during World War II. He was a reconnaissance photographer and had pictures of London before and after bombings along with other towns. They are fascinating.
We have a house full of small antiques, such as crystal, silver, china, antique tools owned by my grandfather, Civil War swords, guns and a World War I uniform and helmet. We also have the letters from the chiefs of staff concerning the raid on Okinawa.
We just remembered we have a miniature cannon made by the survivors of the Civil War. There must be 500 books in the house dating back to the early 1800s.
The reason that I want to rid us of these is because my husband is 83 and I will be 80 soon. Our children are not interested in most of these things. I just want all of these items to go to people who will appreciate them. — S.M., internet
Dear S.M.: Your story about the kids not being interested in your antiques is one that a lot of our readers will identify with, myself included.
I offer a private verbal advice appraisal service at your residence during which I separate the wheat from the chaff. If you like, call me at the office, 352-351-1009, and we will discuss the details.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
