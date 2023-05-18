If this figurine is a family heirloom, it could be restored for future generations. It would not restore the dollar value, however. If it was in original condition, the dollar value would be less than $50.
Photos courtesy of John Sikorski
Dear John: Could you tell us if this figurine is worth anything? It was given to us by a grandparent many years ago.
Please see attached pictures. We do not see any logos or markings. The figurine is 8-1/2 inches tall. Thank you for any information. — R.D., internet
Dear R.D.: I appreciate the good, clear photographs.
The young boy with the flag is made of porcelain. As you mentioned, I can see there are no maker’s marks on the bottom of the base.
I think it was made in Japan between World Wars I and II. The top of the flagpole with the perched eagle has been broken off and not glued back on very well.
If this figurine is a family heirloom, it could be restored for future generations. It would not restore the dollar value, however. If it was in original condition, the dollar value would be less than $50.
Dear John: This email is about a rolling desk chair. I admit that I don’t recall exactly how this chair came to my home, and that was at least 30 years ago. Can you tell me anything about it and if it has any value? — S.S., internet
Dear S.S.: There is no specific collector interest in your desk chair. It has a good look and was likely made well after World War II.
The caning in the backrest is machine made and set into the frame with wood spline, which indicates commercial-grade manufacturing. Potential dollar value is below $100.
Dear John: My parents lived in Indian Lake Estates in the late 1960s through the 1980s. My mother was an artist and acquainted with Reg Strange. His art was much admired in the community.
The community hosted many art shows in their beautiful clubhouse. My mother was given or purchased a watercolor by Mr. Strange, titled “The Old Towpath” which is written on the back. Your column triggered memories and I climbed up to the attic today and retrieved the painting.
My home has many paintings on the walls, but I am delighted to be reunited with this one! I enjoy your column every Sunday. — D.W., internet
Dear D.W.: Thank you for the kind words. I appreciate your Remember When story about Reginal B. Strange.
I wish you had included a photograph of your watercolor by Mr. Strange. Perhaps more about him will come to light. If you’d like, send us a photograph of your painting.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
