Dear John: Around 1907 my grandmother left Russia, likely from The Pale, with three young daughters, and came to the United States.
Recently, a homemade cloth doll was given to me by a relative, who said that doll traveled here from Russia with one of those little girls.
My grandmother was a seamstress, made all the family’s clothing, including coats. And I wonder if she made this doll, as she surely couldn’t afford to buy one.
The doll measures about 14 inches tall and I am attaching a picture. Can you tell me how I can confirm its age, “birthplace,” worth and any other information you may glean? Also, any suggestions of how I can preserve this treasure, perhaps a glass dome? It is now shedding a dust-like substance.
I appreciate your help. — M.A., internet
Dear M.A.: You have a nice family heirloom doll. It was likely made by your grandmother.
To get the whole story I suggest you contact Sherry Minton, she is a doll collecting aficionado, and will be able to give you all the information about your doll.
Dollar values for antique and vintage dolls are very low currently, so the doll you have does not have much dollar value but the background about the doll is certainly invaluable. Mrs. Minton’s phone number is 407-293-3164.
Dear John: I am emailing you regarding two vintage baseballs that I have, a 1953 Brooklyn Dodgers and 1953 St. Louis Cardinals. Both have the teams’ individual signatures and are encased to prevent damage, so, they are in very good condition.
I would like to sell these two items. Are you able to put me in touch with anyone who would have an interest or tell me how to go about selling these? Thank you. — J.L., Internet
Dear J.L.: Since you are interested in selling your autographed baseballs, it would be best to use an auction company that specializes in baseball memorabilia.
Lelands sports memorabilia located in New Jersey is one of the big boys on the block for baseball memorabilia. I suggest you contact them about your two baseballs. The website is www.lelands.com. The phone number is 732-290-8000. Good luck.
Dear John: I have learned a lot from your column and hope you can point me in the right direction. Is there anyone in Citrus County or perhaps Ocala or Brooksville that buys encyclopedias? I have a set of Encyclopedia Britannicas from 1959 in good condition along with dictionaries in their original bookcase.
I also have all of the Books of The Year from the ’60s up until ’73 or ’74. Any help would be appreciated. Thank you for your time. — B.Y., Floral City
Dear B.Y.: There is no specific collector interest in sets of Britannica Encyclopedias. I am not aware of any interested buyers in central Florida, they do get bought and sold in the secondary market.
You might try a Google search for Britannica Encyclopedia buyers. Perhaps you will get lucky. Good luck.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
