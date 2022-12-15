Dear John: I obtained this Rupert Bear desk set in exchange for another antique over 30 years ago. It has never been used and is in perfect condition.
There are many Rupert printed materials for sale online, but nothing like what I have. What value might it have? — L.C., internet
Dear L.C.: I think Rupert Bear is the most popular comic book character ever produced in England. The artist Mary Tourtel created the comic strip character and franchise in 1920. The story is about Rupert‘s journeys as he transports himself through time and space.
A wide variety of Rupert Bear books were produced, as well as a yearly book of his adventures. His popularity was huge and influenced all the decorative arts and trades.
Paul McCartney’s own childhood copy from 1948 with his signature and notations recently sold for 25,000 British pounds. In 1984, McCartney produced a short, animated film about Rupert that earned him the British Academy Award.
Rupert was also involved in an obscenity trial that took place in the 1960s in London involving a 1967 issue of a counterculture magazine named Oz.
There’s much more information about the beloved comic character Rupert Bear available on the internet.
The Rupert Bear child’s desk and chair you have are interesting, to say the least. It has a good quality look as though it was made by a furniture company not a craft project, perhaps it could have been a commissioned piece. I will assume you have turned the chair and the desk upside down and looked closely and found no makers marks or labels anywhere.
I have not been able to find any information about Rupert Bear furniture. There were all sorts of souvenirs and memorabilia produced surrounding Rupert Bear. One would assume children’s furniture like your chair and desk would have been produced.
A lot of Rupert memorabilia can be found for sale on the internet, but no furniture. Perhaps one of our readers will help out with some information.
I think the desk and chair would likely sell in the $250 to $500 range, perhaps much more through an English specialty auction.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
