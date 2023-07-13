Dear John: I have a baby rocker that I foolishly paid $450 to refinish. It was my husband’s, who died in 2018 at 88; thus, the rocker must be close to 90 years old. There are no markings that I could find.
Then, I have an adult rocker that was my husband’s grandmother’s chair; it has a very badly worn seal barely attached to the bottom; I cannot make out the writing.
Can you possibly estimate the value of either of these? Unfortunately, neither daughter nor grandson cares about them. Thank you for your time. I always read your column. - B.T., internet
Dear B.T.: The country-style child’s rocker was made in America. It is too bad family members have no interest in it. Potential dollar value is below $50.
The adult rocker is a spindle-back Sheridan style. It has a good look, but there is not much interest in the current marketplace. If you got $50 or a little more, it would be par for the course. You might consider a donation to a charity of your choice.
Dear John: I am hoping you might be able to advise me about a box of postcards that I have. Most are from the 1950s to 1960s. Many are written to or from my parents and myself and my siblings although there are a few from my grandparents.
My parents were able to travel through my dad's work and many are from Japan and Europe; they would send postcards individually to my siblings and I or to us as a group. These have canceled stamps, postmarks, etc.
There are several from motels and hotels across the US. They were provided free in the rooms or at the front desk. There are also many, many postcards that were never sent and are blank from all over the U.S. and a few other countries.
I am inquiring if there is any value in them OR how I can find out if there is value. I have mistakenly tossed things only to later discover that there may have been some value.
I have given my siblings all of the ones to them or from them as they are glimpses into their childhoods. Thanks so much; I appreciate your input. - M.G., internet
Dear M.G.: Antique and vintage postcards are a huge category of collector interest. Based on the description of the postcards you have it sounds like most of them are in common categories and not old enough yet.
Generally speaking, collectors look for postcards produced prior to the 1940s and serious collectors seek out pre-World War I postcards. It is good family members have taken those postcards they want.
Since you are interested in selling, there are quite a few postcard auction companies that can be found on the internet that will sell on consignment. But expect disappointment in their value.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
