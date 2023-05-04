CC Sikorski tiffany style apr23

Any leaded glass lamp made in the Tiffany style and many others that were not similar would be referred to as Tiffany lamps. Likewise, in current times, people still refer to leaded glass lamps as Tiffany style.

 Photo courtesy of John Sikorski

Dear John: My wife purchased this Tiffany-style hanging leaded glass light at an estate sale and we are curious as to its maker, age, and possible value.

CC John Sikorski column sig mug

John Sikorski

Sikorski’s Attic

It is quite heavy for its size and in good condition. The top portion is copper and the thin lid is copper also. There are no markings anywhere with a name or numbers.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.