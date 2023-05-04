Any leaded glass lamp made in the Tiffany style and many others that were not similar would be referred to as Tiffany lamps. Likewise, in current times, people still refer to leaded glass lamps as Tiffany style.
Dear John: My wife purchased this Tiffany-style hanging leaded glass light at an estate sale and we are curious as to its maker, age, and possible value.
It is quite heavy for its size and in good condition. The top portion is copper and the thin lid is copper also. There are no markings anywhere with a name or numbers.
Thank you. — R. & M.W., internet
Dear R. & M.W.: The Tiffany name is the most highly recognized maker of leaded glass lamps during the late 19th to early 20th century in America.
During the original era, his name and style set popular trends, that other makers copied. Any leaded glass lamp made in the Tiffany style and many others that were not similar would be referred to as Tiffany lamps. Likewise, in current times, people still refer to leaded glass lamps as Tiffany style.
The leaded glass lamp you have was likely produced during the late 20th century. There is no collector interest in these Tiffany-style lamps. Potential dollar value is dependent on the circumstance of sale or, as I often say, catch as catch can.
Dear John: I have quite a large collection of Lu Ray dinner plates, cups, saucers, serving platters and bowls. Can you tell me are they worth anything and if they are where could I sell them?
Thanks for any information. They are all in excellent condition. — D.B., internet
Dear D.B.: I wish you had included a photograph. I assume you are asking about Lu-Ray pastel dinnerware.
Lu-Ray was produced by Taylor, Smith and Taylor located in East Liverpool, Ohio, and were in business from 1899 to 1981.
The Lu-Ray pastel dinnerware was their most popular line and was produced from 1938 until 1961. It was made in four colors. The Catham Gray is considered the most difficult color to find by collectors and sells for the highest prices.
I suggest you contact Replacement Ltd. in Greensboro, North Carolina, and see what they are willing to pay for your collection of Lu-Ray. The phone number is 800-replace. I also suggest you do a Google search for collectors of Lu-Ray or keep the collection for now as values are likely to increase in the next few years.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
