Dear John: This Mexican silver necklace in the attached photographs was a gift but I don’t wear it.
I am interested in selling it, but I cannot seem to find any info on the necklace craftsman. — E.O., internet
Updated: December 22, 2022 @ 1:04 pm
Dear E.O.: Mexican silver jewelry has been a popular collecting category for a long time. The attractive silver necklace you have was made in Taxco, as marked.
The town of Taxco has been a recognized silver jewelry manufacturing mecca since the early 20th century. Most Mexican silver jewelry from the 1950s onward was stamped with the word sterling or 925.
The necklace you have is stamped 980, higher than sterling 925. This indicates it was likely made during the 1930s to ’40s.
The stamped letters SR are probably the maker’s initial, which I was not able to find a listing for.
Collectors seek out and pay the highest prices for pieces made by known makers. Hopefully, in the future with more information coming to light, the maker’s mark SR on your piece will be recognized, which will affect potential dollar value.
Currently, if you sold the necklace, it would likely sell below $100. I think it would be best to wait a few years and see what develops.
Dear John: Thank you for all the valuable information you provide, we enjoy the column every week.
We have a Victorian beautifully carved rosewood pump organ we no longer play. It is still in working order. Soon, we will be moving and do not want to take it with us since it is so large.
If you think it might have some value, I could send pictures or if there is not a market, I will donate it to a venue or charity that will use it.
Can you give us an idea of what it might be worth? — H.W., Internet
Dear H.W.: During the Victorian era the pump organ was a mainstay for home entertainment. They were manufactured in huge quantities. Many were made in beautifully decorated cases.
Now in current times, they are all but forgotten.
For decades, dealers have removed the organ works and converted the beautiful wood cabinets into desks and other useful pieces of furniture. Finding a buyer even at a bargain price is difficult. I think your idea of donating it to a charity is a good idea.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
