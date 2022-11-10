Dear John: Attached are some photos of a sideboard I purchased at a sale 50 years ago in Fort Pierce.
If you could provide me with any information about it, such as where to look for identifying marks, possible age, origin, possible value and what would be a good way to sell it, as I need the space. — V.McI., internet
Dear V.McI.: I think your buffet was made in Europe, perhaps Belgium. The time of production was 1900 to 1930.
Originally, it would have been part of a large dining room set, consisting of a smaller cabinet, table and chairs, all matching.
The overall condition appears to be good. Currently, if you were to sell it somewhere in the $250 to $500 range, it would be par for the course.
Dear John: My husband passed away in March 2022 he was 92.
Going through his coin collection I found a 1938 dollar bill with a Babe Ruth signature on it. It looks like maybe the pen did not work and he traced over it.
My husband‘s father took him to all the Yankee baseball games. I looked at Babe Ruth signatures and the R looks like his also with the E. I will send you a picture of it. Maybe you can tell me what it is worth.
Also, he has a large coin collection if you could tell me who could check these for me. — C.H., Inverness
Dear C.H.: Babe Ruth, 1895-1948, played major league baseball for 22 seasons from 1914 through 1935. To discover what your signed 1938 dollar bill is worth, contact Leland’s sports memorabilia. They are one of the big boys on the block when it comes to baseball memorabilia. The website is www.lelands.com.
Dear John: I hope you can help me with a couple of dolls I have.
One is a Shirley Temple doll which still has the original button with Shirley’s picture on it.
The second is a Betty Boop doll made out of wood that is jointed.
These have been in the family since before World War II. Any information you can give me on my dolls will be appreciated. I am interested in selling them at this point. — S.A., internet
Dear S.A.: The Shirley Temple doll is a far more recognizable name than Betty Boop. Shirley Temple was a loved childhood actress and Betty Boop had wonderful lovable quotes like “I wanna be loved by you” and “Boop-oop-a-doop.”
The Betty Boop wood jointed doll is rare and perhaps worth close to $1,000.
To sell the two dolls, I suggest you contact Hake’s Auctions. The website is www.hakes.com. Good luck.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
