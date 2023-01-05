Dear John: I have enclosed a photograph of a painting. I would like to know its value, as I am considering selling it.
My father-in-law has a collection of prints. There are numerous prints in his collection that we also need to deal with at a later time.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Thank you for any information you have about the painting in the photograph. — A., internet
Dear A.: I am sure the picture in the photograph you sent of the landscape scene is not a painting. It is a lithographic print of a painting done by Maxfield Parrish.
He was born in Philadelphia in 1870 and after a highly successful career died in 1966. Parrish entered the Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts at 18 years old and then was sent to study art in European schools and art galleries.
His specialty was illustration art for children’s books. By the early 1900s, he had produced numerous advertising illustrations, magazine covers, murals and more.
His paintings were published in print form in large quantities. One painting he did titled “Daybreak” that was produced in printed form sold 2 million copies between 1910 and 1930.
His name became a household term in the decorator’s world. There were several companies that produced the prints, the two biggest were Brown and Bigelow and House of Art.
Typically, notations of which company produced the print can be found at the bottom left corner. In your photograph, it looks like the matting is covering the print maker’s name.
Maxfield Parrish prints popularity was gone for several decades, but in the past 20 to 30 years has become a specific category of collecting again.
Prices have gone up and down; currently your Parrish print would likely sell in the $75 to $150 range perhaps more on the lucky day.
The overall condition and color appear to be excellent.
Dear John: I read your column every week and enjoy it. I have a bird print by J. Gould and would like to know if it has any value. I have had it for a long time.
I am interested in selling it and would like to know where I might find somebody that would like to buy it.
Thank you for your help. — T.W., Internet
Dear T.W.: John Gould, 1804 –1881, was an English ornithologist and artist specializing in birds. He is well known and respected for his identification of birds, especially hummingbirds.
His popular prints of birds were produced in large quantities during his life and after his death. Currently, most Gould prints sell below $100. If you get more than $50 for your print it would be a lucky day.
I think it would be best to pass it on in the family, if there is interest.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.