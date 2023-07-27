This three-drawer chest may have been made in the mid-20th century but are not Mid-20th century Modern in style. They are reproductions of the Rococo style a popular design period of the mid-18th century.
Photos courtesy of John Sikorski
It would be best to pass this china cabinet on in the family if there is any interest.
Dear John: Would you be able to help me with more information about these Italian mid-20th century gilt pieces, their value, and how best to sell them?
They are located here in Florida. They belonged to my great-aunt who was one of the early owners of a home on Star Island. Her husband was a U..S representative from Virginia. I found a similar piece online.
I’m attaching photos. Thank you so much for your help. -- P.D., internet
Dear P.D.: The two pieces of furniture, a china cabinet and a three-drawer chest may have been made in the mid-20th century but are not Mid-20th century Modern in style. They are reproductions of the Rococo style a popular design period of the mid-18th century.
The overall condition appears to be excellent. Dollar value is in the used furniture category or, as I often say, catch as catch can. It would be best to pass them on in the family if there is any interest.
Dear John: I found a treasure trove, I hope, of Confederate money. It is all from 1861 to 1864. I have about a hundred pieces.
Can you give me an idea of value and where I can sell them? Thanks for any info. -- M.H., internet
Dear M.H.: To find out if your Civil War Confederate money is genuine as well as to perhaps sell it, I suggest you contact PGS Gold and Coin. They are specialists in the category and respected professionals.
Dear John: My father was a doctor and collected medical books as a hobby. I now have the collection and would like to find a home for it, intact if possible.
I have no idea of where to start. Can you give me some advice? -- D.O., internet
Dear D.O.: You might contact the Robb House Medical Museum in Gainesville and see if they are interested in the collection.
Here are two resources to find potential collectors and book dealers: The website www.abebooks.com has a section dedicated to medical books. There, you will find dealers that specialize in buying and selling medical books.
The other resource is the Florida Antiquarian Booksellers Association. The website is www.floridabooksellers.com, then search for medical books.

John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski's Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
