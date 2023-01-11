Dear John: My mother-in-law has this old “pot” or ceramic cooking vessel from her late husband’s family who immigrated here from Ukraine through Germany.
We do not know if it is anything significant other than a family hand-me-down. Anything you could find would be greatly appreciated. — L.H., internet
Dear L.H.: You have a tea kettle made to boil water for various purposes.
The stamped mark shows two standing lions, holding up a shield with their paws. This mark gives the look of the world famous British Royal Arms backstamp.
Numerous ceramics manufacturers in England, Bavaria, Germany, and other European countries used quasi-looking British Royal Arms backstamps. This was done to give the buyer the illusion the item was made in England and thus of better quality.
I think your kettle was made in the late 19th century in Bavaria, Germany, or that part of Europe. It has a great classic design.
I was not able to identify the specific backstamp.
Tea kettles have been a specific collecting category among antiques collectors for a long time. I think your tea kettle would sell for less than $100.
Dear John: I was told by a friend you might be able to help me. I have a small metal statue from my grandparents. I think it is bronze, at least that is how they referred to it.
I really do not know how to tell if it is indeed bronze or some other metal. Would you be able to point me in the right direction to find out? Any help would be greatly appreciated. — N.H., internet
Dear N.H.: I wish you had given me more detail about the statue or a photograph. The statue could be made of cast-iron with a bronze finish.
Take a magnet, place it on the statue, if it sticks, the figure is made of iron. If it does not stick, lay it down so you can see the inside of the base, take a sharp pointed tool or pocketknife and make a deep scratch on the inside of the base. If the color is silver, the figure is made of spelter, a white metal mixture also referred to as pot metal, often used with a bronze finish.
If the scratch is yellow to deep red gold in color, it is either bronze or brass. Brass is bright in color, bronze is deep in tone relative to brass.
Originally, bronze was the most expensive and today in the antiques world it is still generally speaking the most expensive.
I would be glad to give you an opinion of collector interest, quality and potential dollar value if you send good, clear photographs. Look at it closely for any signature or mark, as well. Then I will finish the story.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
