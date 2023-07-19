Dear John: This was our father's dresser.
We would like your assessment of its possible age and value. The drawers have dovetail joints. It is on wheels, is 53 inches tall and has all its original hardware. It is in excellent condition.
Updated: July 19, 2023 @ 5:06 pm
We think it may have been made in the mid-1800s.
Thank you for whatever you can tell us about it. - M.M., internet
Dear M.M.: The dresser you have was made in America. The entire piece was machine made including the dovetail drawer joints.
It would have been part of a bedroom suite.The time of production was between World War I and World War II.
Some dealers refer to this type of furniture as Depression-era style. During the late 20th and early 21st century, prices jumped up drastically on the style and now prices have gone way down.
Current potential dollar value is below $100.
Dear John: I inherited a Charlie McCarthy doll a while back. I am just getting around to doing some research on it and would appreciate your help.
He is about 36 inches tall. On the back of his head is Juro Novelty Co. 1958. He has his original clothing of black suit, white shirt and black velvet shoes. He is in excellent condition.
Can you tell me if there is a market for him and if so where to sell and how much he is worth? I would like to sell it, it sort of gives me the creeps. - C.C., -internet
Dear C.C.: I imagine there are a few of us old timers that still remember the very popular Edgar Bergen, Charlie McCarthy radio show that ran from 1937 to 1956.
As listeners, we naïvely thought we too could be ventriloquists, all we needed was that Charlie McCarthy doll and as we say currently, LOL.
Among all the advertising and memorabilia that is available to collectors it is the Charlie McCarthy radios that are the most sought after by collectors and one found in good condition will sell into the $500 range.
The McCarthy doll you have would likely sell in the $75 to $150 range.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
