Dear John: Attached please find pictures of a large glass bowl signed by M. Wolf.
An antiques shop lady told me it was valuable, but I cannot find any information about M. Wolf. Can you help me with this?
The measurements are 6 and a half inches tall and 11 and a half inches wide. Thank you and I love your column. — L.K., internet
Dear L.K.: I am glad you sent good clear photographs of your cut crystal bowl. I can clearly see the wheat motif pattern.
Wheat and shafts of wheat have been a popular pattern throughout history. It appeared in American cut glass during the Brilliant Period in the last quarter of the 19th century, up to World War I.
The attractive cut glass bowl you have was made during the last quarter of the 20th century in the style of the American Brilliant Period. During the original era, America produced some of the most beautiful ornately cut crystal in the world. Collectors of American cut glass specifically seek out those pieces that are from the early period and have very little to no interest in later production.
Old-timer collectors had a saying to be careful with real cut glass, the edges of the pattern could cut one’s fingers they were so sharp. Modern pieces are not produced in the original manner.
Dear John: Thanks for the article in the Chronicle about my Rupert child’s desk and chair. It was much more informative than I could have imagined.
I did look up the cartoon. It was more graphic than I could have imagined. I am attaching the only marking I found after looking everywhere. I’m thinking it is only a shipping label. — L.C., internet
Dear L.C.: I am glad you sent a good clear photograph of the label you found. Yes, it is a shipping label.
I can read Lockson Packers & Shippers. They were located in the United Kingdom, started business in 1944 and later moved to Manhattan. They specialize in shipping services for museums, auction houses, antiques dealers, galleries, etc.
Also on the label is Global Antiques, which is located in the United Kingdom. I have left a call-back with Global Antiques to see if more can be discovered about your child’s Rupert desk and chair.
Perhaps we will discover more after I have spoken with them, so stay tuned.
John Sikorski has been a professional in the antiques business for more than 30 years. Send questions to Sikorski’s Attic, P.O. Box 2513, Ocala, FL 34478 or asksikorski@aol.com.
